Samsung Electronics : Memory Chips Become a Burden

High inventory levels at electronics maker weigh on profit amid fall-off in demand

By Timothy W. Martin

SEOUL -- Smartphone maker Samsung Electronics Co. has been relying largely on producing chips to make money. But now it has made too much of a good thing.

When demand is strong, chip makers typically hold about three to four weeks' of product inventory. Samsung, the world's largest memory-chip manufacturer, currently has about double that level in store, according to industry analysts.

Demand has dried up in recent months because of global trade concerns and stagnant smartphone sales, leaving chip makers with extra product after ramping up production during better times. That has deflated prices for two major types of memory chips in which Samsung dominates. Extending a downturn from last year, the two products experienced steeper-than-expected price declines of about 20% for the first three months of 2019, according to Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini.

The unwanted stockpile helps explain the dour earnings forecast Samsung issued on Friday. The expected 60% drop in first-quarter operating profit would leave company with its worst result in 2 1/2 years, dating back to its costly global recall of overheating Galaxy Note 7 devices.

A Samsung spokeswoman declined to comment.

Key technologies, from smartphones to cloud-computing server farms, rely on memory chips, making the tiny components a proxy for the global economy. Chip sales boomed for years on new demand tied to servers and the proliferation of connected devices.

"Memory-chip makers thought this great market would continue to go on forever," said Kim Soo-kyoum, a semiconductor analyst at International Data Corp., a market researcher.

Prices of the two major types of memory, called NAND Flash and DRAM, have fallen sharply from peaks reached in late 2017 and early 2018. When prices rose, big buyers bought in bulk fearing further hikes; but now they're inclined to wait for prices to bottom out.

"It's the psychological factor," said Rachel Young, an associate director at market researcher IHS Markit, specializing in memory chips. "Companies are wanting to hold still and wait to see if they could pay lower costs in the future."

Samsung, SK Hynix Inc. and Micron Technology Inc., which collectively control about 95% of the DRAM market, have slashed capital expenditures in recent months to reduce excess supply. But semiconductors take about three months to manufacture, meaning the companies can't quickly close the spigot.

Samsung held the title as the world's largest chip maker by revenue for the past two years, ending a nearly quarter-century reign by Intel Corp. But the U.S. company remains the dominant maker of microprocessors, and is likely to regain its crown this year as memory prices slump, according to IC Insights Inc.

For 2019, the semiconductor-market researcher pegs Intel's revenue at $70.6 billion, compared with $63.1 billion for Samsung.

Slow smartphone sales and PC supply shortages have hurt memory demand, but Samsung's chip woes are tied largely to a pullback by major data-server operators. Companies, such as Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Facebook Inc., amassed chips as prices skyrocketed over the past two years, according to industry researchers.

"Now some of these high-end data server companies aren't buying anything -- it's zero," said Mark Newman, an analyst at Bernstein Research, who expects buying to pick up later this year.

Samsung, which didn't boost DRAM production as quickly as rivals in 2017 and 2018, stepped on the gas last summer, ramping up DRAM production, at its Pyeongtaek facility, about 40 miles south of Seoul. However, that was just as demand began ebbing, with the result that Samsung has a larger oversupply than its two major rivals, industry analysts said.

At the same time, analysts expect the current memory-chip downturn to have less of an impact than prior slumps. The tech industry's focus on technologies that require fast processing speeds and data storage, such as driverless cars and 5G services, will likely buoy demand, they say.

Plus, the memory market has consolidated leaving fewer chip makers competing on price.

After being pummeled last year, shares of Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron have rallied in 2019, on expectations that memory prices will bounce back in the second half of the year, according to industry analysts.

Shares of both SK Hynix and Micron have risen about 30% this year. Samsung's gain is smaller at about 20%, an acknowledgment of the company's larger pile of unsold chips, industry analysts say.

Meanwhile, President Trump said Thursday the U.S. and China are aiming to reach a trade deal in the next four weeks, though he didn't announce an anticipated summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Electronics manufacturers and suppliers are "on standby," said Tobey Gonnerman, an executive vice president at Fusion Worldwide, an electronic-components distributor. "We know there is a lot of product staged for use just sitting around until we understand the tariffs situation."

Over the long-term, investments in artificial intelligence and connected gadgets show no sign of slowing. There also are some signs of improvement elsewhere, such as a recent uptick in smartphone sales in China, said Avril Wu, a senior research director at DRAMeXchange, which tracks semiconductor sales.

"Things seem to be more stable now," Ms. Wu said. "It seems that things are becoming more peaceful."

Write to Timothy W. Martin at timothy.martin@wsj.com