Samsung Electronics : Names South Korea's Former Finance Minister as Board Chairman

By Kwanwoo Jun



Samsung Electronics on Friday named Bahk Jae-wan, a former South Korean finance minister and outside board director, to replace its jailed board chairman, Lee Sang-hoon.

The appointment of Mr. Bahk as new board chief would help enhance the board's independence and business transparency, the company said in a statement.

Mr. Bahk's predecessor resigned earlier this month after being found guilty in December last year of disrupting union activities at Samsung.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com