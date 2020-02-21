Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung Electronics : Names South Korea's Former Finance Minister as Board Chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 12:25am EST

By Kwanwoo Jun

Samsung Electronics on Friday named Bahk Jae-wan, a former South Korean finance minister and outside board director, to replace its jailed board chairman, Lee Sang-hoon.

The appointment of Mr. Bahk as new board chief would help enhance the board's independence and business transparency, the company said in a statement.

Mr. Bahk's predecessor resigned earlier this month after being found guilty in December last year of disrupting union activities at Samsung.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
12:45aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : names non-executive director as board chairman in company ..
RE
12:44aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : names non-executive director as board chairman in company ..
RE
12:25aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Names South Korea's Former Finance Minister as Board Chair..
DJ
02/20South Korea's February exports to China shrink as virus hits supply chains
RE
02/20EU privacy body warns of privacy risks in Google, Fitbit deal
RE
02/20SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Appeal court raises ex-president Lee Myung-bak's prison te..
AQ
02/20SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Former South Korean President Jailed After Losing Appeal
AQ
02/19U.S. urges EU to use 5G by Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung, seen on par with Huawei
RE
02/18Samsung poised to benefit from China virus woes afflicting Apple, other rival..
RE
02/18Samsung poised to benefit from China virus woes afflicting Apple, other rival..
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 251 866 B
EBIT 2020 38 687 B
Net income 2020 29 606 B
Finance 2020 101 742 B
Yield 2020 2,59%
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,70x
EV / Sales2020 1 588x
EV / Sales2021 1 441x
Capitalization 400 072 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 69 736,84  KRW
Last Close Price 60 000,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Sang-Hoon Lee Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD331 501
APPLE INC.9.08%1 415 993
XIAOMI CORP--.--%39 788
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD37.41%20 717
FITBIT, INC.-1.52%1 697
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 023
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group