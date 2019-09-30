Log in
Samsung Electronics Pref : The Frame to Feature Masterpieces From the State Hermitage Museum through “The Art Store”

09/30/2019 | 10:49pm EDT

Samsung Electronics announced today its partnership with the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, which will provide digital versions of the Museum's artwork to Samsung's virtual Art Store on its lifestyle TV, The Frame. The State Hermitage will be the first Russian museum to feature its pieces in the Art Store collection, which is available to The Frame owners all over the world.

By May 2020, the Art Store will feature 52 new works of art by world-renowned Russian and European painters. Pieces that will be available through this partnership will include, but are not limited to: 'The Church Parade of the Finnish Life Guards Regiment' by Boris Kustodiev, 'Poppy Field' by Claude Monet, 'Rave te hiti aamu' by Paul Gauguin, 'Houses Along a Road' by Paul Cezanne, 'Boulevard Montmartre in Paris' by Camille Pissarro, 'Lion Hunt in Morocco' by Eugene Delacroix, and 'Meetings of Abraham and Melchizedek' by Peter Paul Rubens.

'Samsung is thrilled to provide even more globally renowned works of art in The Frame's Art Store,' said Jongsuk Choo, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. 'The State Hermitage Museum is home to some of the most well-known Russian paintings in the world, and this partnership is another important step forward in helping technology to blend more effortlessly into consumers' lives.'

As of today, Samsung's Art Store, which is available as a subscription for $5.99 per month, offers more than 1,200 works by famous artists and photographers, including Cezanne, Rubens, Monet, Bosch, Klimt, Van Gogh, Alex Webb, David Alan Harvey and many more. The Frame's Art Store also includes artworks from world-renowned museums and galleries such as the Prado, the Albertina, the Tate, the Uffizi, the Louvre, the Victoria and Albert Museum, Magnum Photos, and LUMAS.

To elevate the artwork that appears on The Frame, the TV can be displayed in multiple ways, from an easel stand wall mounted with virtually no gap or cluttered cables with the single invisible connection. 2019 models of The Frame and The Serif TVs will feature QLED picture quality, ensuring that both lifestyle TV sets are not only aesthetically pleasing, but also equipped with unsurpassed image quality in 4K resolution, 100% color volume and high contrast levels.

In addition to partnering with the State Hermitage Museum on exclusive pieces for the Art Store, Samsung displayed more than 29 of their TV models at Cosmocow 2019, which ran from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8 in Moscow. The art fair, one of the most popular events for art collectors, designers and architects in Moscow, drew in more than 3,000 VIP visitors and upwards of 30,000 visitors overall.

Samsung TVs, including lifestyle sets such as The Frame and The Serif and the company's premium QLED 8K TV models, were integrated throughout the fair in a variety of setups. Models were on display in the VIP lounge, media lounge and in multiple gallery booths, including the ARTIS Gallery, Artwin Gallery, Anna Nova Gallery, Triangle Gallery, MIRRA Gallery and more.

For more information on Samsung's QLED 8K, The Frame and The Serif TVs, please visit www.samsung.com/tvs.

Disclaimer

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 02:47:07 UTC
