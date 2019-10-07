Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(A005930)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung Electronics : Preliminary Earnings Hint a Turnaround Is Near for Chips -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 09:24pm EDT

By Eun-Young Jeong

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s expectations for its third-quarter earnings provided some enthusiasm that the beleaguered global tech supply chain could be nearing a rebound.

Samsung, the world's largest producer of memory chips and smartphones, said it expects a third-quarter operating profit of 7.7 trillion South Korean won ($6.4 billion). That would be a drop of 56.2% from a year earlier -- when profit soared to a record high -- though it bested a 7.2 trillion won estimate based on analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The South Korean tech giant expects revenue will fall 5.3% to 62 trillion won year-over-year.

"We're approaching the end of a downturn," said Avril Wu, senior research director of DRAMeXchange, which tracks semiconductor sales. But, Ms. Wu added, chip prices could still fall until the end of the year before they start growing again.

For much of 2017 and 2018, Samsung rode a boom of memory chip sales that drove up prices and left the company with a treasure trove of profit. Operating profit peaked at 17.6 trillion won in the year-earlier third quarter.

But global trade uncertainties this year have curbed buyers' appetite for new smartphones, electronics gadgets and data servers -- a trend that has undercut demand for components -- like chips and displays -- where Samsung is dominant. Semiconductor makers, eager to feed demand that was once rampant, produced too much and ended up with unsold supply. As a result, prices plunged.

The company's earnings have slumped; profits for three straight quarters declined from a year earlier. And when Samsung reports full results later this month, the South Korean tech giant is expected to extend that downward streak to a full year.

Investor optimism for Samsung and other global tech manufacturers suggest potentially better days ahead. For the three months ended Sept. 20, contract prices for DRAM and NAND, two major types of memory chips, fell from the quarter before by as much as 20% and 10%, respectively, according to TrendForce, a market research firm.

But those pricing dips are milder than the prior quarter-to-quarter drop, when DRAM slid by as much as 25%, and NAND fell about 20%, TrendForce says.

Samsung's shares have rebounded about 23% this year. Despite the string of record results, investors sold off their positions last year anticipating a semiconductor slowdown.

Industry analysts say Samsung's better-than-expected estimated results were driven by an uptick in chip demand from electronics makers in addition to a weakened local currency that favors the export-heavy company. Last year, the Suwon-based company gained over three-quarters of its operating profit from memory chips.

Meanwhile, Samsung is likely to experience a boost in smartphone sales from its new flagship device, the Galaxy Note 10, which was launched in August. Samsung has outpaced U.S. rival Apple Inc. in delivering 5G-capable smartphones and recently launched the first mainstream foldable screen phone.

Samsung's smartphone sales have also benefited from challenges faced by its Chinese rival, Huawei Technologies Co., which is grappling with U.S. restrictions that have cut off access to Google's Android services for its mobile devices.

But some analysts remain skeptical about whether the breakneck days of growth can return, or if the pain is just easing.

"It's too early to be talking about a recovery cycle in memory chips," said Park Jun-hong, lead analyst for Korean companies at S&P Global Ratings.

Write to Eun-Young Jeong at Eun-Young.Jeong@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
10:04pAPPLE : Samsung Elec says third-quarter profit seen down 56%, beats expectations
RE
09:24pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Preliminary Earnings Hint a Turnaround Is Near for Chips -..
DJ
08:21pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Preliminary Earnings Hints a Turnaround Is Near for Chips
DJ
08:17pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Earnings Guidance for 3Q 2019
PU
10:15aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : HSBC, PayPal, AMS, GE
08:53aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Partners with Golden State Warriors to Install NBA's Large..
AQ
08:06aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Tea Company Security Guard Shoots Suspect to Death, Thyolo..
AQ
03:55aCAGR 20.36% | ANDROID WATCHES MARKET : Mobvoi, LG, Misfit, Samsung
AQ
10/06SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Develops Industry's First 12-Layer 3D-TSV Chip Packaging T..
PU
10/04SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : A Day Out in Seoul, as Seen Through the Galaxy A90 5G's Ca..
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 230 431 B
EBIT 2019 26 918 B
Net income 2019 21 222 B
Finance 2019 90 177 B
Yield 2019 3,00%
P/E ratio 2019 14,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 1 376x
EV / Sales2020 1 283x
Capitalization 317 150 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 55 819,81  KRW
Last Close Price 47 750,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Sang-Hoon Lee Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD271 393
APPLE INC.43.91%1 012 161
XIAOMI CORP--.--%26 908
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD234.55%6 302
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 011
FITBIT, INC.-20.72%984
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group