MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(A005930)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung Electronics : Preliminary Earnings Hints a Turnaround Is Near for Chips

0
10/07/2019 | 08:21pm EDT

By Eun-Young Jeong

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s expectations for its third-quarter earnings provided some enthusiasm that the beleaguered global tech supply chain could be nearing a rebound.

Samsung, the world's largest producer of memory chips and smartphones, said it expects a third-quarter operating profit of 7.7 trillion South Korean won ($6.4 billion). That would be a drop of 56.2% from a year earlier -- when profit soared to a record high -- though it bested a 7.2 trillion won estimate based on analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The South Korean tech giant expects revenue will fall 5.3% to 62 trillion won year-over-year.

"We're approaching the end of a downturn," said Avril Wu, senior research director of DRAMeXchange, which tracks semiconductor sales. But, Ms. Wu added, chip prices could still fall until the end of the year before they start growing again.

Write to Eun-Young Jeong at Eun-Young.Jeong@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 230 431 B
EBIT 2019 26 918 B
Net income 2019 21 222 B
Finance 2019 90 177 B
Yield 2019 3,00%
P/E ratio 2019 14,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 1 376x
EV / Sales2020 1 283x
Capitalization 317 150 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 55 819,81  KRW
Last Close Price 47 750,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Sang-Hoon Lee Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD271 393
APPLE INC.43.91%1 012 161
XIAOMI CORP--.--%26 908
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD234.55%6 302
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 011
FITBIT, INC.-20.72%984
