SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (005930)

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (005930)
News 
News

Samsung Electronics : South Korean Exports Fall Unexpectedly in December

12/31/2018 | 10:13pm EST

By Kwanwoo Jun

SEOUL--South Korean exports fell unexpectedly in December despite the country's outbound shipments hitting a record high for the year.

The weaker-than-expected figure for the final month of the year may signal headwinds blowing from lower demand for memory chips after the latest global tech cycle peaked last year and rising protectionism in global trade.

Exports fell 1.2% from a year earlier to $48.46 billion in December, compared with a revised 4.1% gain in the preceding month, according to preliminary data from the customs office and the trade ministry Tuesday. The latest reading missed the median market expectations for a 2% rise.

Imports rose 0.9% from a year earlier to $43.91 billion after a revised 11.5% rise in the month before, creating a trade surplus of $4.56 billion.

For the whole year, exports rose 5.5%--down from a 15.8% increase in 2017.

South Korea, home to Samsung Electronics Co. (005930.SE) and other global semiconductor suppliers, has recently faced weaker overseas demand for memory chips due to sluggish global sales of mobile handsets, computer servers and other electronics, market analysts say.

The country's exports of refined oil and petrochemicals have also recently been hit by declining crude prices, analysts say. The ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China--the top trading partners of South Korea--is weighing on Korean exports.

South Korean exports surpassed the annual $600 billion mark for the first time this year, allowing the economy to become the world's seventh nation to breach that milestone, the ministry said.

The country exported $605.47 billion while importing $534.99 billion for all of last year, it said.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 248 270 B
EBIT 2018 62 139 B
Net income 2018 46 014 B
Finance 2018 82 891 B
Yield 2018 3,67%
P/E ratio 2018 5,69
P/E ratio 2019 6,57
EV / Sales 2018 0,70x
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capitalization 257 157 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 55 021  KRW
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD227 748
FITBIT INC-11.91%1 238
HTC CORP--.--%959
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%845
FIH MOBILE LTD-65.69%808
VUZIX CORP-25.76%124
