Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung Electronics : confirms coronavirus case at phone factory complex in South Korea

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/22/2020 | 05:42am EST
Residents sanitize at a church in Seoul

Samsung Electronics said on Saturday that one coronavirus case had been confirmed at its mobile device factory complex in the southeastern city of Gumi, causing a shutdown of its entire facility there until Monday morning.

Samsung Electronics, the world's top smartphone maker, said the floor where the infected employee worked would be shut down until the morning of Feb. 25.

"The company has placed colleagues who came in contact with the infected employee in self-quarantine and taken steps to have them tested for possible infection," Samsung said in a news release.

Samsung's factory in Gumi accounts for a small portion of its total smartphone production, and it makes high-end phones, mostly for the domestic market. Samsung produces most of its smartphones in Vietnam and India.

Gumi is close to the city of Daegu, home to a church at the center of South Korea's largest coronavirus outbreak.

South Korea said on Saturday that the number of people infected with the coronavirus in the country had more than doubled to 433.

Samsung said production at its chip and display factories in other parts of South Korea would not be affected.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin. Editing by Gerry Doyle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GUMI INC. -0.28% 724 End-of-day quote.-0.55%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
05:42aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : confirms coronavirus case at phone factory complex in Sout..
RE
02/21SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : will fabricate Qualcomm's next 5G chipsets
AQ
02/21Vietnam reports supply chain issues from virus, says may hit Samsung output
RE
02/21SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Charitable Contribution
PU
02/21SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Reference Material for 2020 AGM
PU
02/21SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : names non-executive director as board chairman in company ..
RE
02/21SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : names non-executive director as board chairman in company ..
RE
02/21SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Names South Korea's Former Finance Minister as Board Chair..
DJ
02/20South Korea's February exports to China shrink as virus hits supply chains
RE
02/20EU privacy body warns of privacy risks in Google, Fitbit deal
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 251 866 B
EBIT 2020 38 687 B
Net income 2020 29 606 B
Finance 2020 101 742 B
Yield 2020 2,63%
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
P/E ratio 2021 9,57x
EV / Sales2020 1 567x
EV / Sales2021 1 422x
Capitalization 394 885 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 69 736,84  KRW
Last Close Price 59 200,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 38,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Sang-Hoon Lee Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD326 767
APPLE INC.6.61%1 369 744
XIAOMI CORP-0.77%39 211
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD50.49%22 261
FITBIT, INC.-1.83%1 692
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%998
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group