MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(A005930)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Samsung Electronics : considering building another Vietnam plant - local official

0
09/27/2019 | 03:14am EDT
The logo of Samsung Electronics is pictured at the company's factory in Tijuana

HANOI (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is studying the possibility of building another factory in northern Vietnam, already the South Korean electronics giant's key production base, a local official said on Friday.

"Samsung is looking to lease an area of 500-1,000 hectares in Hoa Binh province to build a factory to produce electronics products," a senior official of the province told Reuters.

Samsung, which has invested more than $17.3 billion in eight factories and a research and development centre in Vietnam, is the country's largest single foreign investor and accounts for around one-fifth of total exports.

"We welcome the investment from Samsung and will create the most favourable conditions for the company to do business here, in terms of infrastructure, labour and administrative procedures," said the official, who was not authorised to speak with media on the matter and so declined to be identified.

Samsung did not respond to Reuters' emails seeking comment.

Vietnam's exports of smartphones and electronic components, mostly produced by Samsung Electronics, rose 5.6% in the first eight months of 2019 compared with the same period a year earlier to $33.39 billion, government customs data showed.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu and Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Khanh Vu and Phuong Nguyen

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 230 332 B
EBIT 2019 26 883 B
Net income 2019 21 209 B
Finance 2019 90 005 B
Yield 2019 2,93%
P/E ratio 2019 15,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales2019 1 418x
EV / Sales2020 1 325x
Capitalization 326 793 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 55 333,32  KRW
Last Close Price 49 200,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Boo-Keun Yoon Director
Jong-Kyun Shin Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD271 875
APPLE40.12%998 874
XIAOMI CORP--.--%27 258
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD291.34%7 162
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 034
FITBIT INC-22.94%1 023
