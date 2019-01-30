Log in
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (005930)

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (005930)
Samsung Electronics : forecasts weaker 2019 earnings on slowing chip demand

01/30/2019
SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd warned of weaker earnings in 2019 as it posted a 29 percent drop in fourth-quarter operating profit on Thursday, hit by a slowdown in demand for memory chips.

The global market leader in computer chips and smartphones said in a statement it expected "overall annual earnings to decline" this year, although sales of memory products and OLED panels would begin to revive in the second half.

Operating profit was 10.8 trillion won (£7.4 billion) in the fourth quarter, in line with its estimates earlier this month. Revenue fell 10 percent to 59.3 trillion won.

The South Korean firm's chips power the handsets of most major smartphone makers, including Apple and China's market leader Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. Its memory and processor chips account for about 72 percent of overall profit.

But with China's economy growing at its slowest rate in nearly three decades, no end in sight to a U.S.-China trade war, smartphone sales weakening and U.S. data centres over-stocked with chips, global memory makers have been doing it tough.

Samsung said memory demand was expected to remain weak in the first quarter due to "macroeconomic uncertainties" as well as inventory adjustments by major customers.

Fourth-quarter operating profit for its chip division fell to 7.8 trillion won from 10.9 trillion won a year earlier. Its mobile division logged 1.5 trillion won quarterly operating profit, down from 2.4 trillion won from a year ago.

Last year, Samsung shares lost 24 percent amid a global tech selloff prompted by investor fears over the impact on supply chains of the U.S.-China trade conflict.

"China's spending on IT products has dramatically fallen and we don't know when the U.S.-China trade war is going to be over. All of that is affecting Samsung," said Eo Kyu-jin, an analyst at eBest Investment and Securities.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Stocks treated in this article : Apple, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 245 662 B
EBIT 2018 60 335 B
Net income 2018 44 844 B
Finance 2018 81 829 B
Yield 2018 3,14%
P/E ratio 2018 6,87
P/E ratio 2019 8,82
EV / Sales 2018 0,90x
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
Capitalization 302 154 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 52 503  KRW
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD270 730
FITBIT INC20.72%1 491
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 026
HTC CORP--.--%985
FIH MOBILE LTD3.66%890
VUZIX CORP-15.80%112
