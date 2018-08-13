Log in
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
Samsung Electronics : may suspend operations at China mobile phone plant - report

08/13/2018 | 06:22am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A man checks Samsung's Virtual Reality device at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is considering suspending operations at one of its mobile phone manufacturing plants in China due to slumping sales and rising labour costs, the Electronic Times reported on Monday.

Samsung might stop producing mobile phones this year at Tianjin Samsung Telecom Technology, located in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin, the South Korean newspaper said, describing the move under consideration as a potential withdrawal.

The world's biggest smartphone maker said on Monday that nothing had been decided on the fate of its Tianjin operation.

"The overall smartphone market is having difficulties due to slowing growth. Samsung Electronics' Tianjin telecom enterprise aims to focus on activities that increase competitiveness and efficiency," it said in a statement to Reuters.

Just five years ago, Samsung had 20 percent of the Chinese market only to see that fall to less than 1 percent this year, outgunned by Huawei[HWT.UL], Xiaomi and other Chinese brands, particularly on pricing.

The South Korean tech giant is also under pressure to jump-start faltering smartphone sales after posting its slowest quarterly profit growth in more than a year, as rivals nip at its heels with cheaper, feature-packed models.

In addition to the Tianjin plant, Samsung also another Chinese phone factory in Huizhou.

In recent years, Samsung has focussed its major mobile phone investments on production facilities in Vietnam and India. It opened the world's biggest smartphone factory outside New Delhi last month, which is slated to become an export hub.

According to the Electronic Times, its Tianjin plant in China produces 36 million mobile phones a year and its Huizhou plant makes 72 million units a year, while the two factories in Vietnam combined make 240 million units a year.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Ju-min Park
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
XIAOMI CORP --End-of-day quote.
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 251 357 B
EBIT 2018 64 893 B
Net income 2018 48 275 B
Finance 2018 86 324 B
Yield 2018 3,16%
P/E ratio 2018 6,35
P/E ratio 2019 6,27
EV / Sales 2018 0,99x
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
Capitalization 335 404 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 66 328  KRW
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Jae-Yong Lee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD297 168
HTC CORP--.--%1 375
FITBIT INC-3.33%1 356
FIH MOBILE LTD-53.14%1 165
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 123
VUZIX CORP5.60%187
