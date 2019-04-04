Log in
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(005930)
My previous session
News 
News

Samsung Electronics : says first-quarter profit likely fell 60 percent as chip prices hit

0
04/04/2019
FILE PHOTO: Attendees at Samsung Electronics Co LtdÕs Unpacked event test out the companyÕs new devices in in San Francisco

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday its first-quarter operating profit likely slid 60 percent from a year earlier, as a glut in memory chips, slowing panel sales and rising competition in smartphones hit margins.

The world's biggest maker of smartphones and memory chips said in a filing January-March profit was likely 6.2 trillion won ($5.5 billion), missing the 6.8 trillion won estimate from analysts according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Revenue likely fell 14 percent from a year earlier to 52 trillion won. The firm will disclose detailed earnings in late April.

The Apple Inc supplier and rival earlier had warned the quarter could be disappointing due to falls in prices of memory chips, its core profit-driver, and slowing demand for display panels used in Apple's iPhones.

Samsung's smartphones meanwhile are struggling to be profitable due to rising costs of innovation, competition from Chinese rivals and weakening demand for premium models, analysts have said.

Even so, the firm's share price has leapt more than 25 percent since sinking to a two-year low in early January as some investors bet on a recovery in chip demand.

The tech giant says earnings are expected to recover in the second half of the year thanks to rising demand from data centres, where data is stored remotely or in so-called cloud servers.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.19% 195.72 Delayed Quote.23.84%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 226 844 B
EBIT 2019 33 187 B
Net income 2019 25 637 B
Finance 2019 94 167 B
Yield 2019 3,23%
P/E ratio 2019 12,03
P/E ratio 2020 9,68
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
Capitalization 309 091 B
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Sang-Hoon Lee Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD267 440
FITBIT INC20.32%1 478
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 125
HTC CORP--.--%1 084
MEMTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD25.32%105
VUZIX CORP-41.58%81
