Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd    005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (005930)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung Electronics : says fourth quarter profit likely fell 29 percent; China demand weak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 06:56pm EST
A woman using her mobile phone rides on an escalator at Samsung Electronics' office building in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Tuesday estimated a decline in quarterly operating profit for the first time in two years, as a slowing Chinese economy erodes demand for its chips and handsets.

Weaker earnings at the world's biggest maker of smartphones and semiconductors adds to worries for investors already on edge after Apple Inc last week lowered its quarterly sales forecast, in a rare move, citing poor iPhone sales in China.

Samsung, in a regulatory filing, estimated profit at 10.8 trillion won ($9.67 billion) for October-December last year, down 29 percent from the same period a year earlier. That compared with the 13.2 trillion won average of 26 analyst estimates in a I/B/E/S Refinitiv poll.

It also estimated a 11 percent on-year revenue decline at 59 trillion won.

Samsung will disclose detailed earnings later in January.

Analysts expect Samsung's profit to decline through 2019 as weakness in China persists, Refinitiv data showed.

(For
graphic on Memory prices on their way down, click https://tmsnrt.rs/2GZzcil

Prices for DRAM chips, which provide devices with temporary workspaces and allow them to multi-task, declined 10 percent in the fourth quarter, according to industry tracker DRAMeXchange.

Prices of NAND flash memory chips, which hold data permanently, slipped 15 percent.

DRAMeXchange anticipates memory chip prices to fall 10 percent on an average in the first quarter of 2019.

(For an
interactive graphic on memory chip prices, click https://tmsnrt.rs/2GYDer8

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Ju-min Park; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Stocks treated in this article : Apple, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -0.22% 147.93 Delayed Quote.-6.01%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
07:11pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Estimates 4Q Revenue to Fall 11% -- Company
DJ
06:56pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : says fourth quarter profit likely fell 29 percent; China d..
RE
05:43pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Notebook 9 Pro gets a sleeker design and beefy 8th-gen Int..
AQ
04:24pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : shows off new TVs ahead of CES 2019's opening day
AQ
10:26aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy S10 surfaces
AQ
10:15aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Home items are getting smarter and creepier, like it or no..
AQ
09:54aCES 2019 : TV set maker LG makes its sets disappear
AQ
09:29aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Apple strikes deal to put iTunes app on Samsung TVs
AQ
07:56aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Moon expands communication with chaebol
AQ
07:30aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : wants to link phones together with magnets to make bigger ..
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 248 138 B
EBIT 2018 62 031 B
Net income 2018 45 975 B
Finance 2018 82 852 B
Yield 2018 3,79%
P/E ratio 2018 5,52
P/E ratio 2019 6,37
EV / Sales 2018 0,67x
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
Capitalization 248 625 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 54 697  KRW
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD223 017
FITBIT INC9.26%1 350
HTC CORP--.--%971
FIH MOBILE LTD-1.22%850
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%794
VUZIX CORP6.03%141
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.