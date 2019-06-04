Log in
Samsung Electronics : says to cut production volume at China mobile phone plant

06/04/2019 | 11:15pm EDT
The logo of Samsung Electronics is pictured at the company's factory in Tijuana

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it has decided to cut the volume of mobile phone production at its plant in the Chinese city of Huizhou due to the impact of intensifying competition in the country.

Samsung's statement followed a report by financial magazine Caixin saying the firm had offered voluntary redundancy for some employees at the factory.

Samsung declined to further comment on the amount of the planned reduction volume when contacted by Reuters.

Samsung, the world's biggest smartphone maker, has seen its share of the Chinese market shrink to less than 1% last year, losing out to local brands like Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, showed data from Strategy Analytics, which pegs Samsung's share at about 20% in 2013.

However, the South Korean firm's smartphone sales volume in China increased by 40% in the first quarter of this year from the previous quarter, helped by cost-effective smartphone models, a Counterpoint Research report showed in late April.

Samsung ceased operations at a mobile phone plant in the city of Tianjin in December to enhance production efficiency.

(Fixes spelling of Samsung in the third paragraph)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Additional reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Darren Schuettler and Christopher Cushing)

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 224 690 B
EBIT 2019 28 774 B
Net income 2019 22 290 B
Finance 2019 91 195 B
Yield 2019 3,41%
P/E ratio 2019 12,98
P/E ratio 2020 10,20
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Capitalization 291 018 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 54 094  KRW
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Sang-Hoon Lee Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD246 201
FITBIT INC-9.26%1 150
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 013
HTC CORP--.--%914
MEMTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD68.35%139
VUZIX CORP-62.16%50
