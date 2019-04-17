Samsung Electronics : says will inspect damaged Galaxy Fold samples

"We will thoroughly inspect these units in person to determine the cause of the matter," Samsung said in a statement, noting that a limited number of early Galaxy Fold samples were provided to media for review.

It added that removal of a protective layer on the handset's display might cause damage and that the company would deliver such information to customers clearly.

Samsung's comments followed reviews by some U.S. journalists who reported their Galaxy Fold samples malfunctioned.

