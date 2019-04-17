Log in
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(005930)
Samsung Electronics : says will inspect damaged Galaxy Fold samples

04/17/2019 | 10:34pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Samsung Galaxy Fold phone is shown on a screen at Samsung Electronics Co Ltds Unpacked event in San Francisco

SEOUL (Reuters) - The world's biggest smartphone maker, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, on Thursday said it had received "a few" reports of damage to the main display of samples of its upcoming foldable handset.

"We will thoroughly inspect these units in person to determine the cause of the matter," Samsung said in a statement, noting that a limited number of early Galaxy Fold samples were provided to media for review.

It added that removal of a protective layer on the handset's display might cause damage and that the company would deliver such information to customers clearly.

Samsung's comments followed reviews by some U.S. journalists who reported their Galaxy Fold samples malfunctioned.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

