Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd    005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(005930)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung Electronics : to Launch Foldable-Screen Phone in September

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 10:54pm EDT

By Timothy W. Martin

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. will start selling its foldable-screen smartphone by September, following a delayed rollout earlier this year after tech reviewers found structural flaws.

Samsung, the world's largest smartphone maker, promised it had dealt with the issues, by altering the device's top protective layer, strengthening the hinges and adding extra display protection, the South Korean company said on Thursday.

Called the Galaxy Fold, the device -- priced at nearly $2,000 -- promises to offer a radical design shake-up for smartphones, which have retained a similar look for over a decade.

It sports a tablet-size screen that folds in half like a book, giving users the portability of a phone that could fit in a consumer's hand, pocket or purse. When folded, the phone boasts a second, smaller display on the outside that can perform most tasks.

Just days before a planned April 26 release, tech reviewers who were given early test models of the Galaxy Fold phone encountered problems. Some unknowingly peeled off the top layer of the device's display, thinking it was a protective cover. Others encountered issues related to hinges or flickering screens.

The product flap with the foldable-screen phone brought back painful memories of Samsung's 2016 global recall of Galaxy Note 7 devices over faulty batteries that caused some devices to catch fire. The incident tarnished Samsung's brand and cost the company billions of dollars.

Samsung will release the Galaxy Fold in select markets but didn't specify where.

Americans who preordered the device before the April delay eventually had their purchases canceled. In a message to those customers, Samsung said it would provide a firm ship-by date closer to the device's launch. "Right now we're in the process of conducting final product tests on these improvements," Samsung said in the note, which was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

The tech giant had pinned high hopes on the Galaxy Fold, seeing it as a way to reassert Samsung's status as an industry innovator after a tough year. Even with the delay, Samsung's Galaxy Fold still appears likely to be the first mainstream foldable-screen device, as Huawei Technologies Co.'s rival device has also faced setbacks due to U.S. restrictions.

Huawei, which has surpassed Apple Inc. as the world's second-largest phone maker in recent quarters, has matched Samsung on features while offering devices at lower prices.

Samsung's sales suffered because of Huawei's advance. During the first three months of 2019, Samsung's smartphone shipments fell 8%, a bigger drop than the industry's 6.6% decline, according to International Data Corp., a market researcher.

Write to Timothy W. Martin at timothy.martin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) -1.25% 989.5 Delayed Quote.14.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
11:08pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Little Changed As Investors Await Central Bank De..
DJ
10:55pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : to Launch Foldable-Screen Phone in September -- Update
DJ
10:54pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : to Launch Foldable-Screen Phone in September
DJ
10:34pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : to launch Galaxy Fold in September after screen problems
RE
10:32pSK Hynix warns of chip supply disruption on Japan's export curbs
RE
10:19pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Elec to launch Galaxy Fold in Sept after screen problems
RE
01:24pJapan and South Korea clash at WTO over trade row
RE
01:23pJapan and South Korea clash at WTO over trade row
RE
10:29aSouth Korea says Japan flatly rejects meeting over trade row
RE
09:39aSouth Korea fails to drum up support at WTO in row with Japan
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 230 006 B
EBIT 2019 27 103 B
Net income 2019 21 357 B
Finance 2019 90 554 B
Yield 2019 3,20%
P/E ratio 2019 14,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 1 339x
EV / Sales2020 1 271x
Capitalization 308 021 B
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 53 914,41  KRW
Last Close Price 46 400,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 40,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Sang-Hoon Lee Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD266 604
APPLE32.29%960 889
XIAOMI CORP--.--%27 803
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD71.37%3 354
FITBIT INC-14.29%1 086
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 043
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group