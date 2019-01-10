Samsung Electronics : to Show Fully Functional Foldable Phone in February

By Timothy W. Martin

SEOUL-- Samsung Electronics Co. plans to unveil its 10th anniversary flagship phone lineup and show a fully functional foldable-screen handset at Feb. 20 events in San Francisco and London, according to people familiar with the matter.

Samsung, the world's largest smartphone maker, had in previous years launched its new Galaxy S phones at a Barcelona mobile trade show in late February.

Samsung is preparing a major technical upgrade for the 10th anniversary Galaxy S10 phone lineup, adding bigger screens and more cameras, The Wall Street Journal reported in November. Initially the company will offer the Galaxy S10 in three variants, with the phones hitting shelves in March. But a fourth version will feature next-generation 5G network speeds and will be released later in the spring.

The company showed a prototype of the foldable-screen device at a November event in San Francisco, saying it would be ready for mass production in the coming months. But as the final design wasn't finished, Samsung showed the prototype with the lights dimmed. The Journal previously reported the company would launch the foldable-screen device in early 2019.

A Samsung spokesman declined to comment.

Samsung's smartphone shipments declined 13% from a year earlier for the three months ended Sept. 30, according to Strategy Analytics, a more severe drop than the industrywide slide of 8%.

The Suwon, South Korea-based firm needs a hit product after suffering a major smartphone sales slide in 2018. Consumers saw last year's flagship devices, the Galaxy S9 and Note 9, as incremental upgrades, while Chinese brands, including Huawei Technologies Co., grew in popularity selling similar devices at lower prices.

