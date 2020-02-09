Log in
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(A005930)
Samsung Electronics : unveils new foldable phone in surprise ad during the Oscars

02/09/2020
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul

Samsung Electronics, the world's top smartphone maker, gave a glimpse of new square-shaped foldable phones in a surprise TV commercial aired during the Academy Awards on Sunday.

The ad, broadcast only in the United States, comes two days before its Galaxy Z Flip phones, which open and close vertically like a flip phone, are due to be unveiled at an event in San Francisco.

While there were many shots of the phones, which come in at least purple and black, there were few other details.

They are, however, expected to be less expensive than the $1,980 (£1,535.5) Galaxy Fold which opens like a book and was launched in September, delayed by several months after problems with its screens.

"The new Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone will create a halo effect for Samsung's brand and help it better compete with Apple's pricey models," said Tom Kang, an analyst at research firm Counterpoint, adding that Samsung had taken the lead in foldable phones at a time when Chinese rivals looked set to leap into the nascent market.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Hyunjoo Jin

Stocks treated in this article : Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
APPLE INC. -1.36% 320.03 Delayed Quote.8.98%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 251 500 B
EBIT 2020 38 565 B
Net income 2020 29 526 B
Finance 2020 101 699 B
Yield 2020 2,58%
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
P/E ratio 2021 9,81x
EV / Sales2020 1 601x
EV / Sales2021 1 452x
Capitalization 402 707 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 69 526,32  KRW
Last Close Price 60 400,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 35,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Sang-Hoon Lee Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD319 566
APPLE INC.10.75%1 417 087
XIAOMI CORP--.--%36 347
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD27.89%20 255
FITBIT, INC.1.07%1 726
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 017
