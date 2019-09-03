Samsung KX in London: A New Kind of Experience Space

The New Showcase in London celebrates local culture & Samsung-powered innovations

Samsung Electronics today announced the official grand opening of the Samsung KX experience space at King's Cross, London. The new 20,000-square-foot brand showcase located at London's Coal Drops Yard is a destination that brings together local culture and unique innovation with the global community including both London residents and visitors.

Guests can attend events and workshops organized by local educational institutions, experience the latest technology first-hand and connect with visitors from all over the world. Free interactive experiences include:

Digital Cockpit : The world's first seamlessly connected driving experience that brings to life the future of automotive technology. Guests can explore revolutionary features including intelligence assistant Bixby that allows the driver to control the radio simply by saying phrases such as 'play next song', a memory system that alerts the driver when they are distracted or drowsy and smart home connectivity controls that enable the user to check inside their fridge or answer the doorbell directly from the front seat

: The world's first seamlessly connected driving experience that brings to life the future of automotive technology. Guests can explore revolutionary features including intelligence assistant Bixby that allows the driver to control the radio simply by saying phrases such as 'play next song', a memory system that alerts the driver when they are distracted or drowsy and smart home connectivity controls that enable the user to check inside their fridge or answer the doorbell directly from the front seat Galaxy Graffiti: Embracing the capital's passion for street art, guests can virtually make their mark on the 10 meter-wide screen across a range of digital London backdrops and share their creations on social media as a memento of their visit

Embracing the capital's passion for street art, guests can virtually make their mark on the 10 meter-wide screen across a range of digital London backdrops and share their creations on social media as a memento of their visit DJ Galaxy: For aspiring musicians, this unique experience teaches guests to create, perform and record bespoke beats with the tap of a Samsung smartphone

For aspiring musicians, this unique experience teaches guests to create, perform and record bespoke beats with the tap of a Samsung smartphone AR Message Tree : Guests can leave AR notes under the 'kissing point' in the experience space for others to unfold

: Guests can leave AR notes under the 'kissing point' in the experience space for others to unfold 3D ME & Collage Me: Those wanting to push the boundaries of self-expression can create and take home their very own free mini 3D figure or even turn a selfie into a unique, personalized collage to share on social media

Additional offerings include:

In-house Café: Locals can escape from the office and hot-desk, or get together with friends over a specialty Origin coffee

Locals can escape from the office and hot-desk, or get together with friends over a specialty Origin coffee Support Lounge: For those in need of product service, the expert KX support staff can provide live product tutorials, free device health checks and product repairs

To celebrate the grand opening of Samsung KX, urban female artist Mabel, who is local to King's Cross, performed with her band, DJ and dancers, across a stacked three-story stage over nine meters high. As the world's first vertical gig, the occasion was optimized for capturing on smartphone cameras and sharing instantly on social media. The iconic kissing point in Coal Drops Yard provided the perfect setting for the event.

'With Samsung KX, we are creating a brand-new space for the local community, but we're going about it in a unique way,' said Y H Lee, Global CMO of Samsung Electronics. 'This destination will be an incredible blend of local culture, face to face learning and innovation. We have redesigned our brand experience spaces to give consumers what they want - more dynamic, flexible locations where exploration is endless, and Samsung KX is a place where infinite possibilities are made real.'

To learn more about the diverse range of events and experiences on offer, visit Samsung KX at London's Coal Drops Yard, or online at www.samsung.com/uk/kx.

About Samsung KX

Opened on 31st July 2019, Samsung KX is a 20,000 sq. ft brand showcase in the most iconic retail space in King's Cross' shopping district, Coal Drops Yard. An entirely unique, experience-led space, Samsung KX will bring locals together to self-improve by experiencing the latest culture and innovation. Find out more: www.samsung.com/uk/kx

About Coal Drops Yard

Coal Drops Yard is a new shopping and restaurant district in London's King's Cross. Coal Drops Yard was originally established in 1850 to handle the eight million tonnes of coal delivered to the capital each year and was latterly the location of nightclubs Bagley's and The Cross. The area reopened in October 2018, reinvented by the acclaimed Heatherwick Studio, which has interwoven a contemporary design with the surviving structures and rich ironwork of the original Victorian coal drops. Located within a reimagined set of historic buildings and arches directly adjacent to Granary Square and Regent's Canal, Coal Drops Yard houses over fifty stores from a unique mix of established and emerging brands, along with cafés, bars, top independent restaurants and new public spaces. www.coaldropsyard.com @coaldropsyard