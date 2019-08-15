Log in
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(005930)
Samsung Tests How 5G Can Improve Chip-Making

08/15/2019 | 05:16am EDT

By WSJ City

Samsung Electronics is testing how fifth-generation wireless networks can speed up connections at its chip-making factory in Austin, Texas, a pilot that aims to prove 5G is more than a buzzword.It has teamed up with AT&T's communications division to develop a customised 5G network to experiment with how it could be used in chip manufacturing.

KEY FACTS

--- The two have invested millions of dollars in 5G innovation at Samsung's chip-manufacturing facility in Austin.

--- An AT&T exec said 5G can be "a great solution for solving a lot of the Wi-Fi issues that typical factories have".

--- It could be used to power more reliable connections for equipment that checks product quality.

--- 5G could help chip factories cut waste and alert workers to safety hazards.

--- It can support 1 million devices per square kilometre, up from about 100,000 with 4G LTE.

--- Workers could be trained through augmented and virtual-reality headsets without any buffering.

Why This Matters

Other companies including New York Times and Robert Bosch are testing 5G in pilots. The market for 5G, including related network infrastructure, is forecast to grow to $26bn in 2022 from $528m in 2018, according to research firm International Data.

The tests are often "showcase demonstration pieces," useful for proving that 5G could generate revenue through new services or make processes more efficient, said Jason Leigh, research manager for mobility and 5G at IDC.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

EPS Revisions
