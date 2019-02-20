Log in
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(005930)
Samsung announces Galaxy Fold phone with apps from Facebook, Google

02/20/2019 | 02:39pm EST
FILE PHOTO : The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Wednesday said it will release a pricey folding smart phone in April, with specially adapted applications from Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc designed for the new device.

The Galaxy Fold will cost $1,980 and go on sale on April 26, Samsung officials said at an event in San Francisco. The device will have a 4.6-inch display while folded and a 7.3-inch display when unfolded. Samsung said it worked with Facebook, Google and Microsoft Corp to create special versions of their popular apps to fit the new display.

The device "breaks new ground because it answers skeptics who said that everything that could be done has been done," DJ Koh, chief executive of Samsung Electronics, said at the event. "We are here to prove them wrong."

The device could help Samsung, the world's largest mobile phone maker, compete against rivals such as Apple Inc and China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, both of which sell premium smart phones. While Huawei gained market share last year, the entire industry saw overall unit sales fall as the Chinese economy struggled toward the end of the year.

Samsung said it had developed new manufacturing processes for the phone's hinge and flexible display to tolerate being open and closed hundreds of thousands of times. Koh said the aim of the launch was to "to recharge growth for our industry."

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Stephen Nellis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -1.17% 1118.25 Delayed Quote.7.80%
FACEBOOK -0.35% 162.19 Delayed Quote.23.96%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.08% 106.8 Delayed Quote.6.50%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 233 129 B
EBIT 2019 40 541 B
Net income 2019 30 465 B
Finance 2019 99 416 B
Yield 2019 3,32%
P/E ratio 2019 9,83
P/E ratio 2020 8,51
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
Capitalization 304 429 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 54 082  KRW
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Sang-Hoon Lee Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD271 246
FITBIT INC28.37%1 586
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 058
HTC CORP--.--%972
VUZIX CORP-19.75%106
MEMTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD16.46%98
