Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd    005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(005930)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung to Investigate Malfunctioning Screens on New Galaxy Fold Phones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 11:35pm EDT

By Timothy W. Martin

SEOUL-- Samsung Electronics Co. said it would investigate the causes behind malfunctioning Galaxy Fold phones issued to tech reviewers, casting doubts over the rollout of the industry's first mainstream foldable-screen device.

Samsung, despite multiple tech reviewers reporting problems, pledged to make the Galaxy Fold device available April 26 in the U.S., stating there was "no change" to the release, according to a company spokeswoman.

Some tech reviewers encountered problems after unknowingly peeling off the top layer of the Galaxy Fold's display, believing it to be a protective cover. Other outlets reported issues related to hinges or flickering screens. Not all tech reviewers encountered problems using the Galaxy Fold device.

Samsung, the world's largest smartphone maker, didn't specify how many test units had problems. In a statement, the company said a "limited number" had been affected and that it "will thoroughly inspect these units in person to determine the cause of the matter."

The South Korean technology giant drew global headlines over malfunctioning phones in 2017, when its Galaxy Note 7 devices overheated due to battery issues. Samsung ultimately pulled the phone from circulation and costing the company billions of dollars.

The Galaxy Fold's release is being closely watched because of its radical, new design: it sports a tablet-sized screen that folds in half like a book, allowing users the portability of a phone that could fit in a consumer's hand, pocket or purse. When closed, the foldable-screen phone, which costs nearly $2,000, boasts a second, smaller display on the outside that can perform most tasks.

Samsung Electronics shares slid 2.2% Thursday morning compared with a 0.9% decline for South Korea's benchmark Kospi Index.

Write to Timothy W. Martin at timothy.martin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.08% 2246.93 Real-time Quote.10.06%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) -0.77% 1034 Delayed Quote.19.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
12:56aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : gets reports of Galaxy Fold screen problems, raising spect..
RE
04/17ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Quiet, Shrugging Off Geopolitical News
DJ
04/17Samsung to Investigate Malfunctioning Screens on New Galaxy Fold Phones
DJ
04/17SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : ASML rejects Samsung's involvement in IP theft case with r..
RE
04/17EXPLAINER : How 5G drove moves by Apple, Qualcomm and Intel
RE
04/17SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : says will inspect damaged Galaxy Fold samples
RE
04/17SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Android Pie update, features, release date and phones list
AQ
04/17SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Some of Samsung's new folding phones are already breaking
AQ
04/17SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Some of Samsung's folding phones are already breaking
AQ
04/17SAMSUNG GALAXY A80 : Built for the ‘era of live'
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 225 268 B
EBIT 2019 32 456 B
Net income 2019 24 993 B
Finance 2019 94 391 B
Yield 2019 3,19%
P/E ratio 2019 12,57
P/E ratio 2020 10,14
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Capitalization 313 095 B
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 53 382  KRW
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Sang-Hoon Lee Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD275 524
FITBIT INC10.66%1 401
HTC CORP--.--%1 181
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 144
MEMTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD24.05%103
VUZIX CORP-43.04%79
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About