SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei

02/11/2020 | 10:41pm EST
Rebecca Hirst of Samsung Electronics unveils the Z Flip foldable smartphone during Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 in San Francisco

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled a foldable smartphone shaped like a large makeup compact and put 5G mobile network capabilities into all of its other flagship devices as it strives to retain the mantle of biggest global phone company.

Samsung's second attempt at a folding phone after a delayed rollout last year comes as the South Korean firm fends off its traditional rival in the premium smartphone market, Apple Inc , along with ascendant Chinese makers such as Huawei that have eaten into its sales in China and Europe.

Huawei has only released its own folding phones in China, and Apple has yet to release a 5G iPhone of any kind.

Some analysts said sales of Samsung's new flagship series, the Galaxy S20 - which feature as many as four powerful cameras - will be slightly less than those of its predecessor, expecting foldable phones could eat into some of its sales.

Shares of Samsung, which generated 34% of its profit last year from the mobile business and half from its chip business, rose 0.2% in a flat wider market.

The Galaxy Z Flip, with folding glass, starts as a large square when closed and expands to look like most smartphones. It will start at $1,380 and be available from Friday in purple, gold and black, executives said in San Francisco.

Last year's Galaxy Fold, a larger unit that folds like a book and was panned for its construction, had a plastic screen and was priced at nearly $2,000.

Carriers are betting on 5G handsets to revive demand, as people keep their phones for as long as three to four years with the global smartphone market maturing, said Cristiano Amon, president of Qualcomm Inc, which supplied the chips for many of the Samsung devices.

"The key thing that is relevant about the Galaxy S20 is it's really a story about how 5G now becomes mainstream," Amon told Reuters in an interview.

HALO EFFECT

Samsung said its three Galaxy S20 phones will be more expensive than predecessors when they launch in March with a starting price of $999. They will have a 5G option whereas the Z Flip is a 4G phone.

"Everybody wants it to have 5G, but with the segment they're targeting of style-conscious younger folks, right now I think they are going to be OK," without 5G in the Z Flip, said Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy.

Samsung was the No. 1 smartphone company overall in 2019, with 21.6% of the global market, according to IDC. But it lost that title to Apple in the December quarter, as cheaper prices for the iPhone 11 launched in the third quarter helped the U.S. firm mark its best growth since 2015.

Globally it also faces stiff competition from Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, which was a close third in market share in the fourth quarter, although the Chinese company is caught in a U.S.-China battle over security and technology, especially in 5G.

While China's coronavirus outbreak has started to strain the global supply chain and disrupt production, the South Korean firm is seen the least affected among major producers as its main manufacturing base is in Vietnam, analysts said.

It moved rear camera lenses of the new Galaxy S20 devices, which compete head-to-head with iPhones, into a squarish black panel, bringing cameras closer to the design of the iPhone 11 series. Two of Samsung's three new S20 phones feature four cameras, compared with three cameras on Apple's iPhone.

"The camera battles in smartphones are absolutely back," said Bob O'Donnell of TECHnalysis Research.

Limited foldable display productivity will constrain Samsung, industry officials and analysts say.

Sales are seen at 5 million units at maximum this year, or less than 2% of Samsung's total smartphone shipments in 2019, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Samsung is likely to launch an updated version of its Galaxy Fold later this year, another source said.

"Foldables are expensive and very hard to manufacture. It will take time for foldables to become mass-market products," said Neil Mawston, an analyst at Strategy Analytics, expecting a mass-market takeoff by 2022 or 2023.

"For now, foldables are a super-premium product that can drive profits or a 'halo effect' for the Samsung brand."

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in Seoul and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Heekyong Yang in Seoul, Paul Sandle in London and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast, Nick Zieminski and Lisa Shumaker)

By Stephen Nellis and Hyunjoo Jin

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 251 500 B
EBIT 2020 38 565 B
Net income 2020 29 526 B
Finance 2020 101 699 B
Yield 2020 2,60%
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
P/E ratio 2021 9,73x
EV / Sales2020 1 588x
EV / Sales2021 1 440x
Capitalization 399 557 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 69 526,32  KRW
Last Close Price 59 900,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 36,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Sang-Hoon Lee Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD319 566
APPLE INC.8.98%1 417 087
XIAOMI CORP--.--%36 347
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD32.00%20 255
FITBIT, INC.0.46%1 726
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 017
