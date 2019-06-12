Log in
Sense Photonics Raises $26 Million in Series A Funding Round

0
06/12/2019 | 02:36pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Sense Photonics, a startup building parts for autonomous vehicles, industrial equipment and other markets, said Wednesday it closed a Series A funding round that raised $26 million.

The funding round was co-led by Acadia Woods and Congruent Ventures, Sense said. Investors included Samsung Ventures, Shell Ventures and Prelude Ventures.

Sense Photonics is working on a next-generation Light Detection and Ranging, or LiDAR, system, as well as 3D sensors for a number of applications.

The Durham, N.C.-based company said "funding will be used for continued development and commercialization of its sensor technology and the transition to high-volume manufacturing."

The company is in talks with early-engagement partners in the automotive and industrial spheres, it said.

Sense Photonics said it expects to have its first commercial product later this year.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -1.07% 28.29 Delayed Quote.11.46%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) -1.46% 942 Delayed Quote.10.27%
WTI -2.77% 51.21 Delayed Quote.17.44%
