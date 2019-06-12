Sense Photonics Raises $26 Million in Series A Funding Round

By Stephen Nakrosis



Sense Photonics, a startup building parts for autonomous vehicles, industrial equipment and other markets, said Wednesday it closed a Series A funding round that raised $26 million.

The funding round was co-led by Acadia Woods and Congruent Ventures, Sense said. Investors included Samsung Ventures, Shell Ventures and Prelude Ventures.

Sense Photonics is working on a next-generation Light Detection and Ranging, or LiDAR, system, as well as 3D sensors for a number of applications.

The Durham, N.C.-based company said "funding will be used for continued development and commercialization of its sensor technology and the transition to high-volume manufacturing."

The company is in talks with early-engagement partners in the automotive and industrial spheres, it said.

Sense Photonics said it expects to have its first commercial product later this year.

