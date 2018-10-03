Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd    005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (005930)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sharp makes long-awaited OLED foray, wary of big spending

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 05:15am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Sharp Corp is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 in Chiba

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Sharp Corp unveiled its long-awaited move into the organic light-emitting diode (OLED) market on Wednesday as the Apple Inc supplier looks to catch rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Sharp will offer OLED panels in its new smartphones later this year and plans to sell the screens to other manufacturers, although it has signaled it is wary about a rapid expansion in OLED as momentum for the thinner but more expensive screens slows.

The move comes as the Osaka-based electronics maker, a major supplier of iPhone liquid crystal display (LCD) screens, continues its recovery after being bought two years ago by Taiwan's Foxconn.

Sharp's OLED smartphones will initially go on sale in Japan, by far its major market after it slashed its overseas smartphone business. The company has not yet reached any deals for sales to other smartphone makers, a spokeswoman said at a launch function in Tokyo.

Sharp has so far invested 57.4 billion yen ($505 million) to produce OLED panels in western Japan, less than a third of the planned 200 billion yen investment that was announced by Foxconn at the time of its acquisition in 2016.

Sharp executives have said a shift from conventional LCD screens to more flexible OLED screens has been slower than expected due to high prices, making the firm cautious about aggressive OLED capacity expansion in the near term.

"The momentum for OLED panels is waning compared to a year ago and is unlikely to pick up immediately," senior Sharp executive Katsuaki Nomura told reporters in July.

The slower acceptance of pricier OLED panels has also offered some relief to Japan Display Inc, another iPhone LCD screen supplier lagging behind Samsung and LG Display in OLED technology.

Japan Display has said it may push back the start of OLED commercial production, currently scheduled for 2019, while seeking a partner to help finance the launch of a mass production line. Analysts say it typically costs more than 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) to start a mass production line.

"To our surprise, our clients are not moving away from LCD panels," Chief Financial Officer Takanobu Oshima said in August.

South Korea's Electronic Times reported earlier this year that Apple has decided to use OLED screens in all three new iPhone models planned for next year, compared to two OLED models this year.

But industry sources have told Reuters that Apple would not entirely abandon low-cost LCD screens at least for next year.

Still, analysts say the OLED panel market could pick up again if improvements in production efficiency at Korean and Chinese panel makers lead to lower costs. OLED panels offer richer colors than LCDs and allow for foldable phones.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Richard Pullin)

By Makiko Yamazaki
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.89% 229.28 Delayed Quote.34.29%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. --End-of-day quote.
JAPAN DISPLAY INC 0.83% 121 End-of-day quote.-47.62%
LG DISPLAY CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SHARP CORPORATION -0.74% 2283 End-of-day quote.-41.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
05:15aSharp makes long-awaited OLED foray, wary of big spending
RE
10/02SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : In the Matter of Harman International Industries, Inc.; Co..
AQ
10/02SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : The Samsung Galaxy A6S is discovered on TENAA
AQ
10/02SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy S10 triple camera leak reveals more info on the tri..
AQ
10/02SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Grab a free gift worth up to £219 with new Samsung phone d..
AQ
10/02SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : third-quarter profit seen at record, but peaking, as chips..
RE
10/01AT&T : Samsung partners with AT&T to build a 5G tech lab
AQ
10/01THE ANTI-NETFLIX : Free, ad-supported video streaming services are growing
AQ
10/01SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : A fitness-focused smartwatch from Samsung
AQ
10/01SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Android Pie firmware reveals 4 Galaxy S10 models
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/01Micron's P/E Indeed Means Diddly-Squat - So What? 
10/01SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Q1 2019 DRAM Contract Prices Are The Key 
09/28Tesla Tops Headlines Again As SEC Sues Musk (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/28WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Tesla Tops The Headlines Again As SEC Sues Musk 
09/28Samsung chairman to stay in role despite indictment 
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 250 413 B
EBIT 2018 64 535 B
Net income 2018 47 930 B
Finance 2018 85 198 B
Yield 2018 3,06%
P/E ratio 2018 6,53
P/E ratio 2019 6,53
EV / Sales 2018 0,98x
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
Capitalization 331 828 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 65 171  KRW
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Jae-Yong Lee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD297 318
FITBIT INC-6.30%1 313
HTC CORP--.--%1 068
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%933
FIH MOBILE LTD-63.60%932
VUZIX CORP2.24%175
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.