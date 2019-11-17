Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(A005930)
Spark New Zealand leads 5G rollout with Nokia, keeps Huawei on preferred suppliers list

11/17/2019 | 04:23pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Huawei's first global flagship store is pictured in Shenzhen

Spark New Zealand Ltd said on Monday it abandoned plans to rely on China's Huawei exclusively for the rollout of 5G services but would keep it as part of a three-company preferred list of equipment suppliers.

The use of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] equipment ran into a major roadblock in November 2018 when New Zealand's intelligence agency rejected Spark's proposal to use Huawei equipment, citing national security risks.

The Chinese company has been under scrutiny over allegations and concerns that China could use Huawei's equipment for espionage, a charge that Huawei has repeatedly denied.

Spark said that Nokia, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Huawei made up its preferred list of suppliers and it would kick off its 5G rollout with Nokia - for which it has New Zealand government approval.

The Auckland-based company said wireless 5G broadband would be introduced in five areas in New Zealand's South Island before Christmas, and in major centres from mid-2020.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan and Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair and Peter Cooney)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOKIA OYJ 2.77% 3.118 Delayed Quote.-39.68%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD End-of-day quote.
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 231 599 B
EBIT 2019 27 265 B
Net income 2019 21 471 B
Finance 2019 86 330 B
Yield 2019 2,64%
P/E ratio 2019 16,5x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales2019 1 537x
EV / Sales2020 1 412x
Capitalization 356 044 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 58 684,68  KRW
Last Close Price 53 700,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Sang-Hoon Lee Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD305 964
APPLE INC.68.48%1 180 842
XIAOMI CORP--.--%26 034
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD302.51%12 578
FITBIT, INC.36.82%1 769
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%977
Categories
