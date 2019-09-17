Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(A005930)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Taiwan's HTC hires ex-Orange executive Maitre as CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 08:37am EDT
Customers look at HTC smartphones in a mobile phone shop in Taipei

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - HTC Corp has hired Yves Maitre as its new CEO, the smartphone maker said on Tuesday as it announced the replacement of Cher Wang by the former Orange executive.

Maitre will be tasked with reviving HTC, which has struggled as rivals such as Samsung and Huawei have come to dominate the Android smartphone sector.

While smartphones remain "part of the DNA" of HTC, Maitre told Reuters, he hopes to expand into education or business-to-business verticals as 5G connectivity expands.

"VR training and VR education are just getting started," said Maitre. "We are clearly, clearly the number one in VR education and training. This market is growing."

While HTC's Vive headset, which ranks among the top-selling brands alongside devices from Sony and Facebook Oculus, has shown promise in the fledgling virtual reality (VR) sector, it remains a niche device.

The company's smartphones, which were industry trailblazers when first introduced in 2008, have for years maintained a global market share of 1% or below.

"Our goal at HTC is to be at the center of 5G," said Maitre.

"If we need the smartphone to win the battle, we'll keep the smartphone. If we don't need the smartphone to win the battle, we'll see."

In January, the company began shipping the Exodus 1, a handset that comes with a number of blockchain-centric features such as a built-in cryptocurrency wallet.

HTC said in a statement that Wang will retain her role as chairwoman of its board after resigning as CEO.

Last year HTC laid off 1,500 employees, roughly one quarter of its workforce. Earlier, about 2,000 HTC employees moved to Google as part of a $1.1 billion acquisition deal.

The company's annual revenue in 2018 hit NT$23.7 billion, a 62% drop from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; editing by Darren Schuettler and Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -0.52% 186.22 Delayed Quote.42.06%
HTC CORP End-of-day quote.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SONY CORP 0.34% 6537 End-of-day quote.26.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
08:37aTaiwan's HTC hires ex-Orange executive Maitre as CEO
RE
06:37aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : and the British Museum Offer 35,000 School Pupils the Chan..
PU
09/16SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : is Leading the Industry with New Standards in Wi-Fi Connec..
PU
09/16SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korea files WTO dispute with Japan on export curbs
RE
09/12Apple's new iPhones shift smartphone camera battleground to AI
RE
09/12OH WHAT A NIGHT : The De Lanerolle brothers keeping it real
AQ
09/11SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Apple's new, lower priced iPhone draws tepid response in A..
RE
09/11SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Apple's new, lower priced iPhone draws tepid response in A..
RE
09/11SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Vietnam August trade surplus jumps on Samsung phone shipme..
RE
09/11SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Fake News? 1/10 S10 Price Get a Latest Revolutionary Dot-i..
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 229 668 B
EBIT 2019 26 809 B
Net income 2019 21 053 B
Finance 2019 90 892 B
Yield 2019 3,06%
P/E ratio 2019 14,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2019 1 364x
EV / Sales2020 1 278x
Capitalization 313 352 B
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 54 627,18  KRW
Last Close Price 47 100,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Sang-Hoon Lee Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD264 613
APPLE39.41%993 768
XIAOMI CORP--.--%28 650
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD246.90%6 609
MEITU INC--.--%1 027
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 002
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group