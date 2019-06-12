Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd    005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD

(005930)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vietnam ramps up pressure on Google's YouTube advertisers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 01:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People pose with mobile devices in front of projection of Youtube logo in this picture illustration taken in Zenica

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam has asked companies not to advertise on videos hosted by Google's YouTube that contain "anti-state propaganda," state media said on Wednesday, as the Southeast Asian country ramps up pressure on global tech giants.

Despite economic reforms and increasing openness to social change, the ruling Communist Party retains tight media censorship in Vietnam and does not tolerate dissent.

"Google was found to loosely manage its content, allowing users to buy ads directly from YouTube and Google without the involvement of domestic ad agents," the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) said, referring to a June 7 announcement by the Ministry of Information and Communication.

The ministry listed several foreign companies, including Samsung Electronics, Huawei Technologies, Yamaha Motors and ride-sharing app Grab, which were found to have advertised on videos containing "illegal and malicious content," it added.

Vietnam's information ministry has identified about 55,000 YouTube videos it deemed "harmful", or in violation of Vietnamese law, the agency said. Of these, 8,000 were deleted at the request of Vietnamese authorities.

"In the near future, the authorities will ask YouTube to identify Vietnamese channels, and only certified ones will be considered for ad revenue sharing," it added, without elaborating.

A controversial law on cybersecurity took effect in January that requires companies to set up offices in Vietnam and store data there.

Global technology firms and rights groups have pushed back against the law, and some company officials have privately expressed concern it could allow authorities to more easily seize customer data and expose Vietnamese employees to arrest.

In the months before introduction of the law, Facebook increased curbs on content by more than 500% in Vietnam, the social media giant said last month.

In January, days after the new law took effect, Vietnam said Facebook had violated it by letting users post anti-government comments.

Vietnam's information ministry has asked businesses to "actively review" their advertising on social media, VNA said.

"The (information) ministry will work with the State Bank of Vietnam and relevant agencies to closely manage ad revenue flows on YouTube and Google," it said.

Reuters could not immediately reach a Google spokesman to seek comment.

(Reporting by James Pearson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

By James Pearson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.16% 1081.04 Delayed Quote.3.45%
FPT CORP End-of-day quote.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.78% 1941 End-of-day quote.-6.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
01:21aVietnam ramps up pressure on Google's YouTube advertisers
RE
06/11SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : is bringing the mid-tier Galaxy A50 to the US along with b..
AQ
06/11SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Award-Winning T-Series COB LED Delivers Finely Tunable Lig..
AQ
06/11SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : to produce Qualcomm's next gen processors
AQ
06/11SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Forget the Galaxy Fold, we could get the Samsung Galaxy Ro..
AQ
06/11SAMSUNG GALAXY TAB S5E : Best Priced 10in Premium-like Tablet Offered
AQ
06/11SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy Note 10 Pro could have worse battery life than the ..
AQ
06/11SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Starts Manufacture Of Chips For Bitcoin Mining
AQ
06/11SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Quick News
AQ
06/11SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : S Korean tech giants caught in a bind
AQ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 224 652 B
EBIT 2019 28 715 B
Net income 2019 22 255 B
Finance 2019 91 139 B
Yield 2019 3,38%
P/E ratio 2019 13,12
P/E ratio 2020 10,27
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
Capitalization 293 694 B
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 54 094  KRW
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Sang-Hoon Lee Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD246 201
FITBIT INC-10.46%1 150
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 013
HTC CORP--.--%914
MEMTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD69.62%139
VUZIX CORP-38.67%50
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About