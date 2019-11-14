Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance : 3Q Net Profit Falls 33% on Year

By Kwanwoo Jun



Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co.'s (000810.SE) third-quarter net profit fell 33% on year due to an increased number of claims.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 159.78 billion Korean won ($136.4 million), the South Korean insurer said Thursday. The result was below a FactSet consensus forecast for KRW211.60 billion.

Third-quarter revenue rose 4.9% on year to KRW4.779 trillion, while operating profit dropped 29% on year to KRW244.47 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com