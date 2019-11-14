Log in
SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO LTD

SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO LTD

(A000810)
  Report  
News 
News

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance : 3Q Net Profit Falls 33% on Year

0
11/14/2019 | 01:13am EST

By Kwanwoo Jun

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co.'s (000810.SE) third-quarter net profit fell 33% on year due to an increased number of claims.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 159.78 billion Korean won ($136.4 million), the South Korean insurer said Thursday. The result was below a FactSet consensus forecast for KRW211.60 billion.

Third-quarter revenue rose 4.9% on year to KRW4.779 trillion, while operating profit dropped 29% on year to KRW244.47 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Latest news on SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSU
01:13aSAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE : 3Q Net Profit Falls 33% on Year
DJ
05/07SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE : buys stake in Lloyd's insurer Canopius
AQ
2018SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO L : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018Samsung firms sell $1.3 billion Samsung Electronics stock to maintain complia..
RE
2018Samsung to Mold Simpler Setup -- WSJ
DJ
2018Samsung Ownership Overhaul Could Loosen Lee Family's Grip
DJ
2017SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO L : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE : leader Jay Y. Lee given 5-year jail sentence f..
RE
2016SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO L : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016Samsung Announces Stake Sales to Realign Ownership Structure
DJ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 17 774 B
EBIT 2019 1 145 B
Net income 2019 799 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,07%
P/E ratio 2019 12,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 510x
Capi. / Sales2020 501x
Capitalization 9 061 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 227 500,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Young-Moo Choi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sang-Mok Lee Managing Director & Head-IT Strategy Team
Beom Lee Director
Dong-Geun Cho Independent Director
Dae-Dong Park Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO LTD7 736
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.13.94%38 251
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION32.37%34 647
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES11.52%34 161
SAMPO PLC-3.15%22 609
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.13.24%18 736
