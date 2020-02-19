Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance : 4Q Net Profit Plunged

By Kwanwoo Jun



Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co.'s fourth-quarter net profit--based on standalone earnings results--plunged 85% on year due to rising loss ratios and falling investment yields.

Net profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was 23.37 billion Korean won ($19.6 million) compared with KRW154.32 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean insurer said Wednesday. It missed a FactSet consensus forecast of KRW114.50 billion.

Revenue during the quarter rose 4.2% on year to KRW4.728 trillion, while operating profit dropped 76% on year to KRW55.11 billion.

For the whole year of 2019, revenue gained 3.3% to KRW18.839 trillion while both operating profit and net profit fell 40% to KRW914.41 billion and 42% to KRW609.23 billion, respectively.

