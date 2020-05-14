Log in
Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd.

SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO., LTD

(A000810)
Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance : & Marine 1Q Net Profit Fell 29%

05/14/2020 | 04:01am EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co.'s first-quarter net profit fell 29% from a year earlier due to its increasing loss ratio.

Net profit for the quarter ended March was 164.05 billion Korean won ($133.6 million) compared with KRW230.83 billion previously, the South Korean insurer said Thursday.

The result missed a FactSet-provided consensus forecast for net profit of KRW185.44 billion.

Revenue rose 5.9% to KRW4.861 trillion, while operating profit dropped 24% to KRW252.22 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 18 647 B
EBIT 2020 1 100 B
Net income 2020 741 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,71%
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
P/E ratio 2021 9,41x
Capi. / Sales2020 423x
Capi. / Sales2021 411x
Capitalization 7 879 B
Chart SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 189 000,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Young-Moo Choi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sang-Mok Lee Managing Director & Head-IT Strategy Team
Beom Lee Director
Dong-Geun Cho Independent Director
Dae-Dong Park Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO., LTD.3.85%6 429
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-13.25%28 924
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-1.06%28 744
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-34.38%22 720
SAMPO OYJ-28.73%16 683
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-0.09%15 420
