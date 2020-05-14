Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance : & Marine 1Q Net Profit Fell 29%

By Kwanwoo Jun



Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co.'s first-quarter net profit fell 29% from a year earlier due to its increasing loss ratio.

Net profit for the quarter ended March was 164.05 billion Korean won ($133.6 million) compared with KRW230.83 billion previously, the South Korean insurer said Thursday.

The result missed a FactSet-provided consensus forecast for net profit of KRW185.44 billion.

Revenue rose 5.9% to KRW4.861 trillion, while operating profit dropped 24% to KRW252.22 billion.

