Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Heavy Industries Co.,Ltd    A010140   KR7010140002

SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD

(A010140)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung Heavy Industries Agrees to Pay $75 Million to Resolve FCPA Bribery Case

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 08:51pm EST

By Patrick Chu

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. (010140.SE) agreed to pay more than $75 million in penalties to resolve a U.S. government investigation into violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the U.S. Justice Department said Friday.

The South Korea engineering company paid $20 million to a Brazilian intermediary from 2007 until 2013, which used portions of the funds to bribe officials at Petrobras, Brazil's state-owned oil company, in order to obtain a shipbuilding contract, Justice Department officials said, citing admissions by Samsung Heavy. The company took actions in the bribery conspiracy from its office located in the U.S.

Samsung Heavy entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Deparment, according to a court filing in the Eastern District of Virginia. The company was charged with conspiracy to violate the anti-bribery provisions of the FCPA, the filing said. According to the agreement, Samsung Heavy has agreed to cooperate in ongoing investigations by the FBI.

Brazilian regulators and law enforcement agencies in Monaco and Switzerland assisted the FBI in its investigations.

Write to Patrick Chu at Patrick.Chu@WSJ.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.24% 63.57 Delayed Quote.12.23%
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS 0.44% 29.98 End-of-day quote.30.20%
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD End-of-day quote.
WTI -0.77% 57.86 Delayed Quote.25.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES C
08:51pSamsung Heavy Industries Agrees to Pay $75 Million to Resolve FCPA Bribery Ca..
DJ
08:29pSAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO PAY $75 : U.s.
RE
05:23pSAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES : to pay criminal fine in bribe case
AQ
11/08SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Posts Sharply Wider Third-Quarter Net Loss
DJ
10/29In South Korea's dangerous shipyards, subcontracted workers are most at risk
RE
09/23Transocean Relinquishes Interests in Two Drillships Being Built
DJ
09/05SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex and Samsung Heavy Industr..
AQ
09/05SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Rosneft - Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex and Samsung Hea..
AQ
08/19SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES : to advance smart ship technology in cooperation with ..
AQ
07/26SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES' : 2Q Net Loss Widens on Year
DJ
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 7 098 B
EBIT 2019 -428 B
Net income 2019 -1 023 B
Debt 2019 2 002 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,06x
P/E ratio 2020 89,3x
EV / Sales2019 564x
EV / Sales2020 510x
Capitalization 3 999 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 8 992,00  KRW
Last Close Price 6 620,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 60,1%
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joon-Wu Nam Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dong-Seol Kim Managing Director & Head-Finance
Jin-Taek Jeong Managing Director & Head-Technology
Jong-Gye Shin Independent Director
Jae-Han Yoo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD3 426
KOREA SHIPBUILDING &OFFSHORE ENGN CO LTD--.--%6 945
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 53.47%3 951
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-18.40%2 862
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%2 370
CSSC OFFSHORE & MARINE ENGINEERING (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED13.89%2 201
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group