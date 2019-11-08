Samsung Heavy Industries : Posts Sharply Wider Third-Quarter Net Loss

By Kwanwoo Jun



Samsung Heavy Industries Co.'s (010140.SE) third-quarter net loss widened sharply in the wake of a cancelled shipbuilding deal.

Its net loss was 583.20 billion Korean won ($504.8 million), compared with a KRW80.30 billion loss in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean shipbuilder said on Friday. A net loss of KRW173.450 billion was expected, according to a FactSet poll of analysts.

Third-quarter revenue rose 50% on year to KRW1.965 trillion, but its operating loss more than doubled from a year earlier to KRW312.00 billion.

Earnings were hurt as Transocean said in September a pair of its subsidiaries had cancelled a contract for two drillships already being built by Samsung Heavy.

