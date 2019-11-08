Log in
Samsung Heavy Industries : Posts Sharply Wider Third-Quarter Net Loss

0
11/08/2019 | 03:14am EST

By Kwanwoo Jun

Samsung Heavy Industries Co.'s (010140.SE) third-quarter net loss widened sharply in the wake of a cancelled shipbuilding deal.

Its net loss was 583.20 billion Korean won ($504.8 million), compared with a KRW80.30 billion loss in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean shipbuilder said on Friday. A net loss of KRW173.450 billion was expected, according to a FactSet poll of analysts.

Third-quarter revenue rose 50% on year to KRW1.965 trillion, but its operating loss more than doubled from a year earlier to KRW312.00 billion.

Earnings were hurt as Transocean said in September a pair of its subsidiaries had cancelled a contract for two drillships already being built by Samsung Heavy.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 6 994 B
EBIT 2019 -123 B
Net income 2019 -405 B
Debt 2019 1 818 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -10,5x
P/E ratio 2020 54,4x
EV / Sales2019 624x
EV / Sales2020 556x
Capitalization 4 361 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 9 768,00  KRW
Last Close Price 7 220,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 66,2%
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joon-Wu Nam Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dong-Seol Kim Managing Director & Head-Finance
Jin-Taek Jeong Managing Director & Head-Technology
Jong-Gye Shin Independent Director
Jae-Han Yoo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD3 765
KOREA SHIPBUILDING &OFFSHORE ENGN CO LTD--.--%7 203
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 57.65%4 145
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-21.60%2 912
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%2 679
CSSC OFFSHORE & MARINE ENGINEERING (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED19.77%2 331
