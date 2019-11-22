Log in
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD

SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD

(A010140)
Samsung Heavy Industries to pay $75 million to resolve foreign bribery case: U.S.

11/22/2019 | 08:29pm EST

Samsung heavy industries Co Ltd has agreed to pay more than $75 million in criminal penalties to resolve a U.S. investigation of a scheme to pay millions of dollars in bribes to officials in Brazil, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

Samsung Heavy has admitted to paying about $20 million to a Brazilian intermediary between 2007 and 2013 knowing that parts of it would be paid as bribes to officials in Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras SA for a contract which facilitated the sale of a drill ship by Samsung Heavy, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Samsung Heavy will pay at least half of the total fine to the U.S. government under a deferred prosecution agreement filed in the Eastern District of Virginia, it said.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS 0.44% 29.98 End-of-day quote.30.20%
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD End-of-day quote.
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 7 098 B
EBIT 2019 -428 B
Net income 2019 -1 023 B
Debt 2019 2 002 B
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,06x
P/E ratio 2020 89,3x
EV / Sales2019 564x
EV / Sales2020 510x
Capitalization 3 999 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 8 992,00  KRW
Last Close Price 6 620,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 60,1%
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joon-Wu Nam Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dong-Seol Kim Managing Director & Head-Finance
Jin-Taek Jeong Managing Director & Head-Technology
Jong-Gye Shin Independent Director
Jae-Han Yoo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD3 426
KOREA SHIPBUILDING &OFFSHORE ENGN CO LTD--.--%6 945
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 53.47%3 951
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-18.40%2 862
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%2 370
CSSC OFFSHORE & MARINE ENGINEERING (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED13.89%2 201
