Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung SDI Co Ltd    006400   KR7006400006

SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD (006400)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SK Innovation CEO says South Korea to restart Iran oil imports in Jan-Feb

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 03:38am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - South Korean oil buyers are expected to restart Iranian oil imports in late January or early February, the head of South Korea's SK Innovation, which owns South Korea's biggest oil refiner SK Energy, said on Wednesday.

In November, South Korea won a six-month waiver from sanctions imposed by the United States allowing the purchase a limited amount of Iranian oil, but the country has not imported any crude from the country since September.[O/KOREA1]

"As South Korea received a waiver and has been in talks with Iran about the first import volume, it seems (Iran oil) could be brought in late in January or early February at the earliest," SK Innovation Chief Executive Officer and President Kim Jun told Reuters on the sidelines of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

South Korean and Japanese buyers were expected to restart Iranian oil imports early this year, industry sources said in November. South Korea can buy up to 200,000 barrels per day of Iran oil, mostly condensate, an ultra-light form of crude oil under the waiver, the sources said.

South Korea was the third-biggest buyer of Iranian oil and the largest importer of Iranian condensate before the U.S. sanctions were reimposed in November.

Kim also said that SK Innovation, a supplier of electric vehicle (EV) batteries to Daimler and Volkswagen, may increase the investment into its U.S.-based EV battery manufacturing business to $5 billion to secure more of the market.

"SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won expects the U.S. battery manufacturing capacity to be 50 gigawatt-hours (GWh) by as early as 2025," Kim said, adding that the investment will be focused in the U.S. state of Georgia.

The annual capacity of its global electric car battery production is expected to reach 100 GWh by 2025, and the company is aiming to cut annual production costs by 4 percent to meet demands from car makers, Kim said.

Late to the EV battery market compared with rivals LG Chem and Samsung SDI, SK Innovation has announced investment plans worth $3 billion since late 2017, to build new factories in China, Hungary and the U.S.

Under this investment agenda, the company expects its battery orders to double by 2020 from a total of 320 GWh of orders as of the end of 2018, Kim said.

"Our petrochemical business is affected a lot by things like oil prices. We will continue to keep that business competitive but we also need to have a new growth driver. That is our electric car batteries," Kim said.

(Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee in LAS VEGAS; additional reporting by Heekyong Yang in SEOUL; writing by Jane Chung; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

By Jane Lanhee Lee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER -1.13% 48.305 Delayed Quote.6.55%
LG CHEM LTD --End-of-day quote.
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SK INNOVATION CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
VOLKSWAGEN -1.39% 144.04 Delayed Quote.5.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD
03:38aSK Innovation CEO says South Korea to restart Iran oil imports in Jan-Feb
RE
01/01Tech giant Samsung shifts its focus to emerging fields
AQ
01/01Tech giant Samsung shifts its focus to emerging fields
AQ
2018SAMSUNG SDI : employees volunteer to help neighbors during year-end season
AQ
2018SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018South Korea's SK Innovation bets on Europe, China electric vehicle demand
RE
2018RECHARGE : LG and Samsung take heart as China flags more open car battery market
RE
2018SAMSUNG SDI : Battery engineer's quadruplets celebrate 1st birthday
AQ
2018Korean battery makers rushing to build plants overseas
AQ
2018Daimler to buy £18 billion of battery cells for electric car drive
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 9 409 B
EBIT 2018 717 B
Net income 2018 752 B
Debt 2018 980 B
Yield 2018 0,46%
P/E ratio 2018 20,64
P/E ratio 2019 13,92
EV / Sales 2018 1,77x
EV / Sales 2019 1,48x
Capitalization 15 653 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 311 333  KRW
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Young-Hyun Jun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Min-Gee No Outside Director
Sung-Jae Kim Outside Director
Nan-Do Kim Outside Director
Jae-Hui Kim Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD14 009
CORNING INCORPORATED-2.42%23 756
LG DISPLAY CO LTD--.--%6 085
AU OPTRONICS CORP--.--%3 894
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%3 013
LEYARD OPTOELECTRONIC CO LTD--.--%2 711
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.