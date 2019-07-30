Samsung SDI : 2Q Net Profit Up 53%, Beating Expectations

By Kwanwoo Jun

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.'s (006400.SE) second-quarter net profit rose 53% on-year, largely due to solid growth in demand for electric-car batteries and flat-panel displays.

Net profit for the second-quarter ended June was 160.20 billion Korean won ($135.3 million) compared with KRW104.68 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean battery and display maker said Tuesday. The result beat a consensus forecast for KRW85.69 billion, according to FactSet.

Revenue during the quarter gained 7.0% on-year to KRW2.405 trillion, slightly above the FactSet consensus of KRW2.399 trillion.

Operating profit for the second quarter was up 2.9% on-year at KRW157.30 billion.

