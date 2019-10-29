Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung SDI Co Ltd    A006400   KR7006400006

SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD

(A006400)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung SDI : 3Q Net Profit Rose 1.5% on Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 01:15am EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

Samsung SDI Co.'s (006400.SE) third-quarter net profit rose 1.5% on year, as demand for electric-vehicle batteries and energy-storage systems remained solid overseas.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 217.37 billion Korean won ($186.0 million) compared with KRW214.09 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean battery maker said Tuesday. It missed a consensus forecast for a net profit of KRW235.68 billion, according to FactSet.

Revenue during the quarter gained 1.8% on year to KRW2.568 trillion, while operating profit fell 31% on year to KRW165.96 billion, it said.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD
01:15aSAMSUNG SDI : 3Q Net Profit Rose 1.5% on Year
DJ
10/28VW ramps up China electric car factories, taking aim at Tesla
RE
10/18AB Volvo warns of demand slump as truck orders plunge
RE
10/18AB Volvo warns of demand slump as truck orders plunge
RE
10/14SAMSUNG SDI : EU Opens Probe Into Hungary's Plans to Give State Aid to Samsung S..
DJ
10/11SAMSUNG SDI : announces 1.2bn expansion of Hungarian EV battery plant
AQ
09/23AKASOL : Inks Battery Cell Deal With Samsung SDI
DJ
09/17Chile taps China, Japan in lithium-for-tech push, faces tough sell
RE
09/17Chile taps China, Japan in lithium-for-tech push, faces tough sell
RE
09/10CATL Europe chief says company eyes plant in North America
RE
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2019 10 498 B
EBIT 2019 694 B
Net income 2019 716 B
Debt 2019 2 193 B
Yield 2019 0,44%
P/E ratio 2019 22,1x
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
EV / Sales2019 1 431x
EV / Sales2020 1 181x
Capitalization 15 017 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 293 935,48  KRW
Last Close Price 229 500,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 56,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Young-Hyun Jun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yoon-Tae Kim MD, Head-Finance & Management Support
Hyeok Jang Vice President & Head-Research Institute
Sung-Jae Kim Independent Director
Nan-Do Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG SDI CO LTD12 601
CORNING INCORPORATED0.99%23 262
LG DISPLAY CO LTD--.--%4 177
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.--.--%3 987
BARCO NV94.14%2 640
AU OPTRONICS CORP--.--%2 573
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group