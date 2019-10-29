Samsung SDI : 3Q Net Profit Rose 1.5% on Year

By Kwanwoo Jun

Samsung SDI Co.'s (006400.SE) third-quarter net profit rose 1.5% on year, as demand for electric-vehicle batteries and energy-storage systems remained solid overseas.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 217.37 billion Korean won ($186.0 million) compared with KRW214.09 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean battery maker said Tuesday. It missed a consensus forecast for a net profit of KRW235.68 billion, according to FactSet.

Revenue during the quarter gained 1.8% on year to KRW2.568 trillion, while operating profit fell 31% on year to KRW165.96 billion, it said.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com