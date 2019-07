The world's second largest truckmaker behind Daimler also said it had entered into a strategic partnership for Samsung to develop battery packs for its electric trucks.

Operating profit at the maker of trucks, construction equipment, buses and engines rose to 15.11 billion Swedish crowns (£1.30 billion) from 12.34 billion a year ago, beating the 13.34 billion mean forecast by analysts according to Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Stockholm; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)