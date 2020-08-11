Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Samudera Shipping Line Ltd

SAMUDERA SHIPPING LINE LTD

(S56)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News

Press Release : Samudera Appoints Bani M. Mulia As CEO

08/11/2020 | 06:09am EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 11, 2020 17:59
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Press Release : Samudera Appoints Bani M. Mulia as CEO
Announcement Reference SG200811OTHRZEN4
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hermawan Fridiana Herman
Designation Executive Director, Finance
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 288,784 bytes)

Disclaimer

Samudera Shipping Line Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 10:08:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 374 M - -
Net income 2019 3,91 M - -
Net cash 2019 12,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 21,6x
Yield 2019 3,55%
Capitalization 57,0 M 56,8 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 137
Free-Float 26,8%
Chart SAMUDERA SHIPPING LINE LTD
Duration : Period :
Samudera Shipping Line Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMUDERA SHIPPING LINE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Asmari Herry Prayitno Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Masli Mulia Executive Chairman
Eng Chye Choo General Manager-Operations
Hermawan Fridiana Herman Finance Director & Executive Director
Hee Kok Chng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMUDERA SHIPPING LINE LTD-7.64%57
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.-23.12%6 148
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.0.81%2 046
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.-41.41%665
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-40.42%608
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S-6.94%588
