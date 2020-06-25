Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting

Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 25, 2020 17:36

Status Replace

Announcement Reference SG200609XMET3JH6

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hermawan Fridiana Herman

Designation Executive Director, Finance

Financial Year End 31/12/2019

Event Narrative

Narrative Type Narrative Text

Additional Text The Company wishes to announce that all resolutions relating to matters set out in the Notice of Deferred EGM dated 9 June 2020 were duly passed at the EGM of the Company held on 25 June 2020

Additional Text The Company wishes to inform that the vessel disposal mandate obtained during last EGM on 29 April 2019 has lapsed. The shareholders of the Company have, however adopted a new disposal mandate at the EGM held on 25 June 2020. The results of the EGM are attached for information.

Event Dates

Meeting Date and Time 25/06/2020 10:30:00

Response Deadline Date 23/06/2020 00:00:00

Event Venue(s)

Venue(s) Venue details