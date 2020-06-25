Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
06/25/2020 | 05:44am EDT
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Jun 25, 2020 17:36
Replace
SG200609XMET3JH6
Hermawan Fridiana Herman
Executive Director, Finance
31/12/2019
The Company wishes to announce that all resolutions relating to matters set out in the Notice of Deferred EGM dated 9 June 2020 were duly passed at the EGM of the Company held on 25 June 2020
The Company wishes to inform that the vessel disposal mandate obtained during last EGM on 29 April 2019 has lapsed. The shareholders of the Company have, however adopted a new disposal mandate at the EGM held on 25 June 2020. The results of the EGM are attached for information.
25/06/2020 10:30:00
23/06/2020 00:00:00
Meeting will be convened and held by way of electronic means.
