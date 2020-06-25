Log in
SAMUDERA SHIPPING LINE LTD

SAMUDERA SHIPPING LINE LTD

(S56)
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 06/24
0.135 SGD   -6.90%
Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

06/25/2020 | 05:44am EDT
Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 25, 2020 17:36
Status Replace
Announcement Reference SG200609XMET3JH6
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Hermawan Fridiana Herman
Designation Executive Director, Finance
Financial Year End 31/12/2019
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text The Company wishes to announce that all resolutions relating to matters set out in the Notice of Deferred EGM dated 9 June 2020 were duly passed at the EGM of the Company held on 25 June 2020
Additional Text The Company wishes to inform that the vessel disposal mandate obtained during last EGM on 29 April 2019 has lapsed. The shareholders of the Company have, however adopted a new disposal mandate at the EGM held on 25 June 2020. The results of the EGM are attached for information.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 25/06/2020 10:30:00
Response Deadline Date 23/06/2020 00:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue Meeting will be convened and held by way of electronic means.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 441,219 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 720,883 bytes)
  3. Attachment 3 (Size: 200,010 bytes)

Disclaimer

Samudera Shipping Line Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 09:43:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 374 M - -
Net income 2019 3,91 M - -
Net cash 2019 12,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 21,6x
Yield 2019 3,55%
Capitalization 52,1 M 52,2 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 137
Free-Float 26,8%
Chart SAMUDERA SHIPPING LINE LTD
Duration : Period :
Samudera Shipping Line Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMUDERA SHIPPING LINE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Asmari Herry Prayitno Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Masli Mulia Executive Chairman
Eng Chye Choo General Manager-Operations
Hermawan Fridiana Herman Finance Director & Executive Director
Hee Kok Chng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMUDERA SHIPPING LINE LTD-14.01%52
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.-31.23%5 409
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-13.31%1 751
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.-41.83%660
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-40.33%573
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S-12.56%550
