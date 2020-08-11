Samudera Shipping Line : Change - Announcement Of Appointment Of Executive Director And Chief Executive Director

Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Samudera Shipping Line Ltd    S56   SG1F29855813

SAMUDERA SHIPPING LINE LTD

(S56)
08/11/2020 | 06:04am EDT
Yes.

Mr. Bani is a director/commissioner of the companies listed in Appendix A. The Company and its subsidiaries ('Group Companies') have entered into transactions with some of the companies listed in Appendix A. The Group Companies may enter into new transactions or renew some of the existing engagement with some of the companies listed in Appendix A.

Any potential conflict of interest will be mitigated as follows:

1. Mr. Bani is answerable to the Board of Directors of the Company. All the major decision involving the Group Companies will be determined by the Board of Directors of the Company. The Board of Directors will review instances of conflict of interest involving Mr. Bani.

2. In instances where conflict of interest exist, Mr. Bani will abstain from voting and/or making recommendation.

3. The Company has internal procedure mechanism to assess and ensure that transactions involving conflict of interest shall be on arm's length basis and not prejudicial to the interest of the Group Companies and shareholders of the Company.

4. The Audit Committee will review any actual or potential conflicts of interest. The review involves examination of the nature of the conflict. The Audit Committee will propose measures for the Company to mitigate the impact of such conflict of interest.

5. As chief executive officer of the Company, Mr. Bani owes a duty of fidelity and good faith to the Company.

Disclaimer

Samudera Shipping Line Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 10:03:17 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 374 M - -
Net income 2019 3,91 M - -
Net cash 2019 12,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 21,6x
Yield 2019 3,55%
Capitalization 57,0 M 56,8 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 137
Free-Float 26,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Asmari Herry Prayitno Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Masli Mulia Executive Chairman
Eng Chye Choo General Manager-Operations
Hermawan Fridiana Herman Finance Director & Executive Director
Hee Kok Chng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMUDERA SHIPPING LINE LTD-7.64%57
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD.-23.12%6 148
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.0.81%2 046
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.-41.41%665
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-40.42%608
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S-6.94%588
