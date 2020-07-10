Samuel Heath & Sons : Notice of Meeting 07 AUGUST 2020

Date: 10 July 2020

SAMUEL HEATH & SONS PLC - Annual Report 2020 and Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting

Dear Shareholder

Please accept this letter as notification that the Samuel Heath & Sons plc (the "Company") Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2020 and the Notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) have now been published on the Company's website atwww.samuel-heath.comand are enclosed for shareholders who elected for a hard copy of the Report.

AGM attendance

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at 12:00 on Friday 7 August 2020 at Leopold Street, Birmingham.

The Board is monitoring closely the current UK Government guidance on public gatherings and meetings, and in light of this the Company will proceed with the AGM with the minimum quorum of shareholders present to conduct business. Any shareholders who try to attend on the day unfortunately will be refused entry. The Board recognises the importance of the AGM to Shareholders and would encourage any wishing to vote to do so by proxy.

This letter does not contain the full details of the resolutions to be tabled at the meeting, and these are contained in the Notice of the meeting and should be read before you complete your vote. The Directors consider that the proposed resolutions contained in the Notice of AGM are in the best interests of the Company and shareholders as a whole and unanimously recommend that you vote in favour of them, as they intend to do in respect of their own shareholdings.

Proxy voting

You will not receive a hard copy form of proxy for the 2020 AGM in the post. Instead, you will be able to vote electronically using the linkwww.signalshares.com.You will need to log into your Signal Shares account, or register if you have not previously done so, to register you will need your Investor Code, this is detailed on your share certificate or available from our Registrar, Link Asset Services (previously called Capita).

Proxy votes must be received no later than12 noon on 5 August 2020.

You may request a hard copy form of proxy directly from the Registrars, Link Asset Services, on Tel: 0371 664 0300. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Lines are open between 09:00 - 17:30, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales.

Alternatively, you can request a hard copy proxy card by emailingshareholderenquiries@linkgroup.co.uk

Thank you for your continued support as a shareholder of Samuel Heath & Sons plc.

Yours faithfully

S B Heath Chairman

Samuel Heath & Sons plc

This letter has been sent to registered shareholders who have elected to receive communications electronically and to certain beneficial owners of shares who have been nominated by their registered holders of shares to enjoy information rights in accordance with section 146 of the Companies Act 2016 ("nominated persons").Such nominated persons are advised that, in order to vote at the forthcoming AGM, they must issue an instruction to the registered holder of their shares.The Company may only accept instructions from registered holders of its shares and it would therefore be unable to act upon any instructions received by nominated persons.

Showroom1st Floor, North DomeDesign Centre Chelsea HarbourLondon

Samuel Heath & Sons plc, Leopold Street, Birmingham, B12 OUJ England

Customer service: +44 (0)121 766 4200 Email:info@samuel-heath.comwww.samuel-heath.com

Registered office: Leopold Street Registered number: 31942 England

______________________________NOTICE OF MEETING______________________________

Notice is hereby giventhat the one hundred and twenty-ninth Annual General Meeting of Samuel Heath & Sons plc (the Company) will be held at the registered office of the Company, Leopold Street, Birmingham, on 7th August 2020 at 12.00 noon.

The Board is monitoring closely the current UK Government guidance on public gatherings and meetings, and in light of this the Company will proceed with the AGM with the minimum quorum of shareholders present to conduct business. Any shareholders who try to attend on the day unfortunately will be refused entry. The Board recognises the importance of the AGM to Shareholders and would encourage any wishing to vote to do so by proxy.

The general business of the meeting will be to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions:

1. That the Directors' report and audited accounts for the year ended 31st March 2020 be approved and adopted.

2. The Directors do not recommend a final dividend as a result of the uncertainty arising from Coronavirus.

3. That Mr M.P. Green who retires by rotation be re-elected a director.

4. That Mr S.G.P. Latham who retires by rotation be re-elected a director.

5. That Mr M.J. Harrison who retires at the first General Meeting following his appointment be elected a director.

6. That RSM UK Audit LLP be reappointed as auditors and that the directors be authorised to determine their remuneration.

As special business to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the resolutions of which Resolutions 6 and 7 will be proposed as an Ordinary Resolution and Resolution 8 as a Special Resolution.

7. That the Company be authorised, pursuant to Article 10 of the Articles of Association of the Company, to make market purchases (within the meaning of Section 693 of the Companies Act 2006) on the London Stock Exchange up to a cumulative maximum of 380,148 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of not less than 10 pence per ordinary share and not more than 5% above the average of the middle market quotations of the ordinary shares as derived from the Stock Exchange Daily Official List on the 5 dealing days before the purchase. The prices specified above are exclusive of expenses. The authority hereby conferred shall expire at the next Annual General Meeting unless previously varied, revoked or renewed by the Company in General Meeting, provided that the Company shall be permitted to make any contract of purchase of any such shares which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the authority hereby conferred shall have expired.

8. That the Directors of the Company be and they are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised, (in substitution for any authorities previously granted to the Directors), pursuant to Sections 549 to 551 of the Companies Act 2006 ("the Act"), to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares in

the Company up to an aggregate nominal amount of £25,343 provided that this authority shall expire on 7th August 2025 save that the Company may before such expiry make offers, agreements or arrangements which would or might require relevant securities to be allotted after such expiry and so that the Directors of the Company may allot relevant securities in pursuance of such offers, agreements or arrangements as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired.

9.

That the Directors of the Company be and they are hereby empowered pursuant to Section 570 of the Act to allot equity securities (within the meaning of Section 560(1) of the Act) pursuant to the authority conferred by Resolution 7 as if Section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment, PROVIDED THAT this power shall be limited to a) the allotment of equity securities in connection with or pursuant to an offer by way of rights issue or open offer to the holders of equity shares in the Company in proportion (as nearly as may be) to such holders' holdings of such shares but subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient to deal with legal or practical problems in respect of overseas shareholders, fractional entitlements or otherwise and b) the allotment (otherwise than pursuant to (a) above) of equity securities for cash up to an aggregate nominal amount of £25,343 provided that this power shall expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or, if later, 15 months from the passing of this resolution, save that the Company may before such expiry make offers, agreements or arrangements which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and so that the Directors of the Company may allot equity securities in pursuance of such offers, agreements or arrangements as if the power conferred hereby had not expired.

By order of the Board

S.G.P. Latham

Secretary

9th July 2020

Notes:

1. Any member entitled to attend and vote at the above Meeting may appoint one or more persons as proxies, who need not also be members, to attend and vote on his behalf. Proxy forms must be lodged with the Registrar not later than 48 hours before the time fixed for the meeting.

2. A statement of the share transactions of each director for the twelve months to 26th June 2020 is available for inspection at the registered office during usual business hours on any weekday (excluding Saturdays and public holidays) until 6th August 2020 and will also be available at the Annual General Meeting from 11.45 a.m. until 15 minutes after the meeting is closed.

3. The Company, pursuant to Regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, specifies that only those shareholders registered in the register of members of the Company as of close of business on 5th August 2020 or, in the event that the AGM is adjourned, registered in the register of members by close of business on the day falling two business days prior to the date of any adjourned meeting, shall be entitled to attend or vote in respect of the number of shares registered in their name at the relevant time. Changes to entries in the register of members after close of business on 5th August 2020 or, in the event that the AGM is adjourned, after close of business on the day falling two

business days prior to the date of any adjourned meeting, shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend or vote at the AGM.

4. You can vote either: a. by logging on towww.signalshares.comand following the instructions; b. You may request a hard copy form of proxy directly from the registrars, Link Asset Services, on Tel: 0371 664 0300. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Lines are open between 09:00 - 17:30, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales. c. in the case of CREST members, by utilising the CREST electronic proxy appointment service in accordance with the procedures set out below.

5. In order for a proxy appointment to be valid a form of proxy must be completed. In each case the form of proxy must be received by Link Asset Services at 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, Kent, BR3 4ZF by 12 noon on 5th August 2020. CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies through the CREST electronic proxy appointment service may do so for the Meeting (and any adjournment of the Meeting) by using the procedures described in the CREST Manual (available fromwww.euroclear.com/site/public/EUI).CREST Personal Members or other CREST sponsored members, and those CREST members who have appointed a service provider(s), should refer to their CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s), who will be able to take the appropriate action on their behalf.

6. In order for a proxy appointment or instruction made by means of CREST to be valid, the appropriate CREST message (a 'CREST Proxy Instruction') must be properly authenticated in accordance with Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited's specifications and must contain the information required for such instructions, as described in the CREST Manual. The message must be transmitted so as to be received by the issuer's agent (ID RA10) by 12 noon on 5th August 2020. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to mean the time (as determined by the timestamp applied to the message by the CREST application host) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message by enquiry to CREST in the manner prescribed by CREST. After this time, any change of instructions to proxies appointed through CREST should be communicated to the appointee through other means.

7. CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service providers should note that Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited does not make available special procedures in CREST for any particular message. Normal system timings and limitations will, therefore, apply in relation to the input of CREST Proxy Instructions. It is the responsibility of the CREST member concerned to take (or, if the CREST member is a CREST personal member, or sponsored member, or has appointed a voting service provider(s), to procure that his CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s) take(s)) such action as shall be necessary to ensure that a message is transmitted by means of the CREST system by any particular time. In this connection, CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting system providers are referred, in particular, to those sections of the CREST Manual concerning practical limitations of the CREST system and timings. The Company may treat as invalid a CREST Proxy Instruction in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001.

