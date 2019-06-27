San Leon Energy : 1. Final Results

San Leon Energy plc ('San Leon' or the 'Company'), the AIM listed oil and gas production and appraisal company focused on Africa, today announces its audited final results for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Highlights:

Revenue for 2018 was €0.2 million (2017: €0.3 million). Net Cash flow of €26.8 million (2017 net cash flow of €7.9 million)

2018 was the second full year of the Company's involvement in OML 18, onshore Nigeria, and saw continued cash flow from that investment. €56.4 million ($66.2 million) was received by the Company in 2018, with an additional €9.4 million ($10.7 million) received in H1 2019 up to 26 June, bringing the total received to date from the Company's OML 18 investment to €100.1 million ($116.5 million).

The Company's cash position remains strong and enabled the repurchase of approximately €26.8 million ($30.5 million) of the Company's shares after the reporting period in March 2019. At 24 June 2019 the Company held €11.5 million in cash.

As of June 2019, the Company anticipates future cash flow primarily from:

1. Principal and interest repayments to the Company from its $174.5 million Midwestern Leon Petroleum Limited ('MLPL') Loan Notes which were issued as part of the Company's OML 18 investment (remaining principal plus interest balance as of 26 June 2019 of €141.1 million ($159.7 million) up to maturity on a cash receipt basis).

2. Dividend payments generated by the Company holding an initial indirect 10.58% economic interest in OML 18. Delays in dividend payments to date are discussed below.

3. Income from the provision of rig-based drilling, workover services and production services to the operator of OML 18 under a Master Services Agreement ('MSA').

4. The Company's 4.5% Net Profit Interest in the Barryroe oil field, offshore Ireland, through potential income or a potential sale.

Outlook

The Company's finances and outlook have been transformed with income from the Loan Notes, while progress in late 2018 into 2019 on the operational and financial challenges faced by Eroton on OML 18, augur well for San Leon's future.

The Annual Report and Accounts are available on the Company's website at www.sanleonenergy.com and will be posted to shareholders.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

