San Leon Energy Plc       IE00B3CLK236

SAN LEON ENERGY PLC
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

San Leon Energy : 1. Holding in Company

04/01/2019 | 10:22am EDT
San Leon Energy PLC Holding in Company

TIDMSLE

RNS Number : 7167U

San Leon Energy PLC

01 April 2019

1 April 2019

San Leon Energy plc

('San Leon' or the 'Company')

Holding in Company

San Leon, the AIM listed company focused on oil and gas development and appraisal in Africa, was informed on 1 April 2019 that funds managed by Toscafund Asset Management LLP held 326,171,927 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 71.59% of the issued share capital of the Company, following the sale of 10,000,000 ordinary shares on 20 March 2019 and completion of the Company's tender offer last month.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

Enquiries:

San Leon Energy plc

Oisin Fanning, Chief Executive (+ 353 1291 6292)

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Nominated adviser, financial adviser and joint broker to the Company)

Nick Tulloch (+44 131 257 4634)

David Porter (+44 207 894 8896)

Whitman Howard Limited (Financial adviser and joint broker to the Company)

Nick Lovering (+44 20 7659 1234)

Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Joint broker to the Company)

Oliver Stansfield (+44 203 463 5000)

Jonathan Evans (+44 203 463 5016)

Vigo Communications (Financial Public Relations)

Chris McMahon (+44 207 390 0232)

Simon Woods (+44 207 390 0236)

Plunkett Public Relations

Sharon Plunkett (+353 1 280 7873)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

HOLKMGGDFMMGLZM

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 01, 2019 09:54 ET (13:54 GMT)

Disclaimer

San Leon Energy plc published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 14:21:13 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
