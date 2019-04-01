San Leon Energy : 1. Holding in Company

San Leon Energy PLC Holding in Company

San Leon Energy PLC

01 April 2019

1 April 2019

San Leon Energy plc

('San Leon' or the 'Company')

Holding in Company

San Leon, the AIM listed company focused on oil and gas development and appraisal in Africa, was informed on 1 April 2019 that funds managed by Toscafund Asset Management LLP held 326,171,927 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 71.59% of the issued share capital of the Company, following the sale of 10,000,000 ordinary shares on 20 March 2019 and completion of the Company's tender offer last month.

