SMC - SMC Press Release: '18 revenues hit P1T mark, beat 2020 target [03.14.19]

SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION
March 14, 2019
The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc.
Disclosure Department
6th Floor, Philippine Stock Exchange Tower
28th Street, corner 5th Avenue
Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City
Attention:Janet A. Encarnacion Head, Disclosure DepartmentGentlemen:
Please see attached copy of press statement entitled "SMC '18 revenues hit P1T mark, beat 2020 target," which we will release to the press today.
Disclaimer
San Miguel Corporation published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 04:38:03 UTC