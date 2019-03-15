Log in
SAN MIGUEL CORP

(SMC)
SMC - SMC Press Release: '18 revenues hit P1T mark, beat 2020 target [03.14.19]

0
03/15/2019

SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION

March 14, 2019

The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc.

Disclosure Department

6th Floor, Philippine Stock Exchange Tower

28th Street, corner 5th Avenue

Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City

Attention:Janet A. Encarnacion Head, Disclosure DepartmentGentlemen:

Please see attached copy of press statement entitled "SMC '18 revenues hit P1T mark, beat 2020 target," which we will release to the press today.

Disclaimer

San Miguel Corporation published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 04:38:03 UTC
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2018 1 016 B
EBIT 2018 126 B
Net income 2018 23 903 M
Debt 2018 428 B
Yield 2018 1,78%
P/E ratio 2018 16,95
P/E ratio 2019 15,04
EV / Sales 2018 0,82x
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
Capitalization 410 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 188  PHP
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo M. Cojuangco Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramon S. Ang Vice Chairman, President & Chief Operating Officer
Ferdinand K. Constantino Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Iñigo U. Zobel Director
Leo S. Alvez Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAN MIGUEL CORP7 792
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION17.96%341 791
BP10.88%145 116
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES20.16%122 619
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP16.63%105 194
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.17.18%53 184
