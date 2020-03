By P.R. Venkat



San Miguel Corp.'s 2019 net profit was marginally lower due to the challenging business environment, especially for its poultry business.

Net profit for the year was 48.57 billion Philippine pesos ($946.4 million), down 0.2%, the conglomerate said in a filing Friday.

The conglomerate, which has business interests from its brewery to infrastructure, posted flat 2019 revenue of PHP1.021 trillion.

