Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  San Miguel Corp    SMC   PHY751061151

SAN MIGUEL CORP

(SMC)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

San Miguel Corp. Nine-Month Net Profit Fell 4.6% on Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 08:17pm EST

By Ben Otto

San Miguel Corp.'s (SMC.PH) net profit for the first nine months of the year fell 4.6% on year due to lower contributions from its food-and-fuel businesses, it said Friday.

Net profit for the January-September period was 39.70 billion Philippine peso ($786.1 million), down from PHP41.90 billion in the same period last year, it said.

Revenue for the period was roughly flat on year at PHP758.63 billion.

The Philippine conglomerate, controlled by billionaire Ramon S. Ang, said volatile global crude-oil prices, weak refining margins and weaker demand weighed on its fuel unit, while rising raw-material costs cut into its food business.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.27% 62.08 Delayed Quote.14.77%
LONDON SUGAR -2.50% 339 End-of-day quote.1.50%
SAN MIGUEL CORP End-of-day quote.
SMC CORPORATION 0.75% 49950 End-of-day quote.54.88%
WTI 0.00% 56.82 Delayed Quote.24.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAN MIGUEL CORP
08:17pSan Miguel Corp. Nine-Month Net Profit Fell 4.6% on Year
DJ
10/12SAN MIGUEL : Ginebra appeals water pollution case
AQ
10/08SAN MIGUEL : Ex-solon asks Cayetano to probe SMC's Bulacan airport project
AQ
10/08SAN MIGUEL CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
10/06SAN MIGUEL : Talk is cheap
AQ
10/02SAN MIGUEL : Sportsline
AQ
09/30AB InBev Asia unit's strong Hong Kong debut to boost IPO outlook amid politic..
RE
09/30AB InBev Asia unit's strong Hong Kong debut to boost IPO outlook amid politic..
RE
09/24AB InBev Asia unit raises $5 billion in revived Hong Kong IPO under shadow of..
RE
09/19SAN MIGUEL : SMC proposes elevated EDSA expressway
AQ
More news
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2019 1 036 B
EBIT 2019 117 B
Net income 2019 18 535 M
Debt 2019 562 B
Yield 2019 1,32%
P/E ratio 2019 21,6x
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,93x
EV / Sales2020 0,97x
Capitalization 402 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 184,67  PHP
Last Close Price 168,50  PHP
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,59%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo M. Cojuangco Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramon S. Ang Vice Chairman, President & Chief Operating Officer
Ferdinand K. Constantino Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Iñigo U. Zobel Director
Leo S. Alvez Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAN MIGUEL CORP7 934
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION4.84%302 482
BP PLC3.66%133 393
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES29.08%119 832
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-15.92%82 640
PHILLIPS 6637.46%52 621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group