San Miguel Corp. Nine-Month Net Profit Fell 4.6% on Year

By Ben Otto



San Miguel Corp.'s (SMC.PH) net profit for the first nine months of the year fell 4.6% on year due to lower contributions from its food-and-fuel businesses, it said Friday.

Net profit for the January-September period was 39.70 billion Philippine peso ($786.1 million), down from PHP41.90 billion in the same period last year, it said.

Revenue for the period was roughly flat on year at PHP758.63 billion.

The Philippine conglomerate, controlled by billionaire Ramon S. Ang, said volatile global crude-oil prices, weak refining margins and weaker demand weighed on its fuel unit, while rising raw-material costs cut into its food business.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com