San Miguel : SMC - Board Lot as of December 31, 2018

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

San Miguel Corporation

SMC

PSE Disclosure Form 17-10 - Report on the Number of Shareholders

Reference: Section 17.6 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

For the month ended Dec 31, 2018

Details

Stock Symbol Last Trading Date Last Closing Price Number of Shares per Board Lot Total Number of Shareholders Owning at Least One Board Lot SMC Dec 28, 2018 147.00 10 33,430 SMCP1 Jul 10, 2015 - 10 3 SMC2B Dec 27, 2018 75.00 10 101 SMC2C Dec 28, 2018 76.00 10 183 SMC2D Dec 28, 2018 74.95 10 167 SMC2E Dec 28, 2018 73.00 10 265 SMC2F Dec 28, 2018 75.00 10 145 SMC2G Dec 28, 2018 74.90 10 241 SMC2H Dec 28, 2018 74.50 10 160 SMC2I Dec 28, 2018 73.50 10 90

Other Relevant Information

Filed on behalf by: