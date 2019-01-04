Log in
SAN MIGUEL CORP (SMC)
  Report  
San Miguel : SMC - Board Lot as of December 31, 2018

01/04/2019 | 09:09am CET

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

San Miguel Corporation

SMC

PSE Disclosure Form 17-10 - Report on the Number of Shareholders

Reference: Section 17.6 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

For the month ended

Dec 31, 2018

Details

Stock Symbol

Last Trading

Date

Last Closing

Price

Number of Shares per

Board Lot

Total Number of Shareholders Owning at Least

One Board Lot

SMC

Dec 28, 2018

147.00

10

33,430

SMCP1

Jul 10, 2015

-

10

3

SMC2B

Dec 27, 2018

75.00

10

101

SMC2C

Dec 28, 2018

76.00

10

183

SMC2D

Dec 28, 2018

74.95

10

167

SMC2E

Dec 28, 2018

73.00

10

265

SMC2F

Dec 28, 2018

75.00

10

145

SMC2G

Dec 28, 2018

74.90

10

241

SMC2H

Dec 28, 2018

74.50

10

160

SMC2I

Dec 28, 2018

73.50

10

90

Other Relevant Information

Filed on behalf by:

Name

Mary Rose Tan

Designation

Associate General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

San Miguel Corporation published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 08:08:06 UTC
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2018 1 016 B
EBIT 2018 126 B
Net income 2018 23 903 M
Debt 2018 428 B
Yield 2018 2,06%
P/E ratio 2018 14,65
P/E ratio 2019 13,00
EV / Sales 2018 0,77x
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
Capitalization 354 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 188  PHP
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo M. Cojuangco Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramon S. Ang Vice Chairman, President & Chief Operating Officer
Ferdinand K. Constantino Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Iñigo U. Zobel Director
Leo S. Alvez Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAN MIGUEL CORP6 745
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION2.20%295 054
BP2.57%130 372
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES-1.32%99 640
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP-0.79%87 330
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.0.71%44 892
