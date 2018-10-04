Log in
SAN MIGUEL CORP (SMC)
San Miguel : SMC - Board Lot as of September 30, 2018

10/04/2018

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

San Miguel Corporation

SMC

PSE Disclosure Form 17-10 - Report on the Number of Shareholders

Reference: Section 17.6 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

For the month ended

Sep 30, 2018

Details

Stock Symbol

Last Trading

Date

Last Closing

Price

Number of Shares per

Board Lot

Total Number of Shareholders Owning at Least

One Board Lot

SMC

Sep 28, 2018

169.50

10

33,512

SMCP1

Jul 10, 2015

-

10

3

SMC2B

Sep 28, 2018

76.45

10

102

SMC2C

Sep 28, 2018

78.10

10

183

SMC2D

Sep 28, 2018

75.00

10

167

SMC2E

Sep 24, 2018

75.70

10

265

SMC2F

Sep 28, 2018

75.00

10

145

SMC2G

Sep 28, 2018

75.00

10

240

SMC2H

Sep 28, 2018

75.00

10

160

SMC2I

Sep 28, 2018

75.00

10

89

Other Relevant Information

Filed on behalf by:

Name

Mary Rose Tan

Designation

Associate General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

San Miguel Corporation published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 04:02:06 UTC
