San Miguel : SMC - Board Lot as of September 30, 2018

San Miguel Corporation

SMC

PSE Disclosure Form 17-10 - Report on the Number of Shareholders

Reference: Section 17.6 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

For the month ended Sep 30, 2018

Details

Stock Symbol Last Trading Date Last Closing Price Number of Shares per Board Lot Total Number of Shareholders Owning at Least One Board Lot SMC Sep 28, 2018 169.50 10 33,512 SMCP1 Jul 10, 2015 - 10 3 SMC2B Sep 28, 2018 76.45 10 102 SMC2C Sep 28, 2018 78.10 10 183 SMC2D Sep 28, 2018 75.00 10 167 SMC2E Sep 24, 2018 75.70 10 265 SMC2F Sep 28, 2018 75.00 10 145 SMC2G Sep 28, 2018 75.00 10 240 SMC2H Sep 28, 2018 75.00 10 160 SMC2I Sep 28, 2018 75.00 10 89

Other Relevant Information

Filed on behalf by: