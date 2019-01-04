San Miguel : SMC - Foreign Ownership as of December 31, 2018
01/04/2019 | 09:09am CET
Preferred
-
SMC2D
524,470
88,808,930
89,333,400
Preferred
-
SMC2E
805,732
133,194,368
134,000,100
Preferred
-
SMC2F
1,876,372
221,457,128
223,333,500
Preferred
-
SMC2G
887,715
65,778,885
66,666,600
Preferred
-
SMC2H
1,253,274
162,746,726
164,000,000
Preferred
-
SMC2I
2,198,480
167,134,920
169,333,400
9,157,873
1,462,903,394
1,472,061,267
Foreign Ownership Level of Total Outstanding Shares (in %)
1.65
Foreign Ownership Limit (in %)
40
Other Relevant Information
None
Filed on behalf by:
Name
Mary Rose Tan
Designation
Associate General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary
Disclaimer
Sales 2018
1 016 B
EBIT 2018
126 B
Net income 2018
23 903 M
Debt 2018
428 B
Yield 2018
2,06%
P/E ratio 2018
14,65
P/E ratio 2019
13,00
EV / Sales 2018
0,77x
EV / Sales 2019
0,71x
Capitalization
354 B
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Average target price
188 PHP
Spread / Average Target
26%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.