SAN MIGUEL CORP (SMC)
San Miguel : SMC - Foreign Ownership as of September 30, 2018

10/04/2018 | 06:04am CEST

Preferred

-

SMC2D

540,570

88,792,830

89,333,400

Preferred

-

SMC2E

660,132

133,339,968

134,000,100

Preferred

-

SMC2F

1,799,672

221,533,828

223,333,500

Preferred

-

SMC2G

975,345

65,691,255

66,666,600

Preferred

-

SMC2H

1,026,644

162,973,356

164,000,000

Preferred

-

SMC2I

2,144,480

167,188,920

169,333,400

8,510,533

1,463,550,734

1,472,061,267

Foreign Ownership Level of Total Outstanding Shares (in %)

1.7

Foreign Ownership Limit (in %)

40

Other Relevant Information

None

Filed on behalf by:

Name

Mary Rose Tan

Designation

Associate General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

San Miguel Corporation published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 04:02:06 UTC
