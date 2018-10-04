San Miguel : SMC - Foreign Ownership as of September 30, 2018
10/04/2018 | 06:04am CEST
Preferred
-
SMC2D
540,570
88,792,830
89,333,400
Preferred
-
SMC2E
660,132
133,339,968
134,000,100
Preferred
-
SMC2F
1,799,672
221,533,828
223,333,500
Preferred
-
SMC2G
975,345
65,691,255
66,666,600
Preferred
-
SMC2H
1,026,644
162,973,356
164,000,000
Preferred
-
SMC2I
2,144,480
167,188,920
169,333,400
8,510,533
1,463,550,734
1,472,061,267
Foreign Ownership Level of Total Outstanding Shares (in %)
1.7
Foreign Ownership Limit (in %)
40
Other Relevant Information
None
Filed on behalf by:
Name
Mary Rose Tan
Designation
Associate General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary
Disclaimer
San Miguel Corporation published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 04:02:06 UTC
